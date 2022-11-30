Sugarloaf Landing.png

 Photo: Parkland Residential

More than 100 built-to-rent stacked townhomes are coming to the Sugarloaf Parkway corridor near the city of Lawrenceville.

Parkland Residential announced its plans to build Sugarloaf Landing, a 114-unit townhome community, on 10 acres at at 3440 and 3460 Sugarloaf Parkway, near the intersection at Five Forks Trickum Road. The developer recently secured the permits to build the townhomes, according to the company’s announcement.

