More than 100 built-to-rent stacked townhomes are coming to the Sugarloaf Parkway corridor near the city of Lawrenceville.
Parkland Residential announced its plans to build Sugarloaf Landing, a 114-unit townhome community, on 10 acres at at 3440 and 3460 Sugarloaf Parkway, near the intersection at Five Forks Trickum Road. The developer recently secured the permits to build the townhomes, according to the company’s announcement.
“We are excited to have permits in hand so we can now break ground on this long-anticipated community,” Parkland Residential President Jim Jacobi said. “Gwinnett is a fast-growing county with a deficit of housing. Sugarloaf Landing will help meet the need for attainable housing.”
The townhomes will be rear-entry units with one-car garages and two to three bedrooms. One of the bedrooms will be a “large, private owner’s suites with huge walk-in closets and stylish baths with dual vanities.” The units are also expected to have large kitchens that feed into large living rooms. Two bedroom units will have 1,636 square-feet of space while three-bedroom units will have 1,958-square-feet of space.
Rent prices range from $2,000 to $2,400 per month.
Amenities at the development are slated to include a swimming pool, a cabana, a playground, a nature preserve, a play field, a tot lot, pocket parks and sidewalks.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
