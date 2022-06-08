Parkland Communities is preparing to commence with three housing projects that will produce a total of 214 new homes in the county.
The developments, including two in the Lawrenceville area and one in the Grayson area, recently received zoning approval. Parkland officials said the developments will serve the "missing middle" market, which they explained as going "hand-in-hand" with affordable housing.
The idea is that a single-family home would be located next to a duplex, quad, eightplex or larger housing unit that is designed to look like a single-family residence, according to the developer.
“We are excited to bring these communities to market to help solve the housing shortage in the metro area,” Parkland Communities President Jim Jacobi said. “Our company is focused on providing thoughtful master planned communities with high-quality attainable housing for the missing middle market that will be enjoyed by families for generations to come.”
The Grayson development, called Bennett Farm, is an open space conservation community that will have 101 single-family homes at the intersection of Loganville Highway and Hoke O'Kelly Mill Road.
Meanwhile, one Lawrenceville development, called Sugarloaf Crest, will have 67 built-to-rent, rear stacked townhomes across Sugarloaf Parkway from the Sugarloaf Landing community near Cedar Hill Elementary School and Richards Middle School. The other Lawrenceville, called Rainwater Park, will have 46 built-to-rent traditional townhomes on Cruse Road.
Bennett Farm's homes will start in the high $300,000's. It will include a play field, pool, cabana and playground in its amenity area.
Rainwater Park's townhomes will feature three and four-bedroom designs with 1,700-square-feet of living space and two-car garages.
Meanwhile, Sugarloaf Crest's townhomes will have one-car garages and two and three-bedroom designs. The townhomes will also have "oversized" family rooms and covered outdoor living spaces as well as open floor plans.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
