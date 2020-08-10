Parents are venting frustration over issues that arose during a tech check, or stress test as parents are calling it, of Gwinnett County Public Schools' eClass online learning system on Monday — just two days before school is set to begin in an all digital format.
The issue, parents said, is that they and their children could not log in.
"Gwinnett County has had since March to figure this out for it's students and teachers," Robyn Shoaf, who has two middle school-aged children in the district, said. "Now with less than two days till school starts, with online being our only option as face to face is postponed, I wonder if my kids will have any school at all."
Monday morning's tech check was a test run for how the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year could go, since Gwinnett County Public Schools has chosen to start the school with virtual learning only before transitioning to a blend of in-person and online learning, depending on parents choices.
District spokeswoman Sloan Roach acknowledged the issues with the system on Monday, but said the school system is looking into the matter.
"The Tech Check was set up to help identify any user and system issues, providing time for the district to address those prior to the first day of digital learning," Roach said. "We did experience some issues with the portal during this time and while many users were able to log-in and complete part of the tasks that were part of the Tech Check, a number of students and families were not able to log in at all.
"Our technology team is still investigating the root causes of the issues. Our portal is back up and functioning at this time due to some adjustments that have been made as a result of the Tech Check and our team will continue to monitor and make adjustments in preparation for Wednesday and the start of school."
A common refrain among parents shortly after the test was that seemingly no one could log into the system.
"We tried to log on on both laptops and an iPad with no success," said Ryan Cox, who has two children at Harbins Elementary School. "I called my wife at work to ask around to see if anyone else is having the same issues and she said 'yes'."
John Adams, who has one child in high school and another in elementary school, said his family first had trouble accessing the log-in screen. They then finally got logged in only to get "Server refused the connection" or "Server took too long to respond" notices when they tried to open the student dashboard.
Adams' high school-aged daughter could not access Zoom meeting links, available through eClass, for orientation sessions with her teachers because of the issues.
"We have AT&T fiber and I work in web software development, so serving large volumes of uses is something I'm quite familiar with," he said. "Our local connection was fine, the problem was definitely on Gwinnett County's side.
"We never had any issues with 'Digital Learning' in the spring, as our kids could just log in anytime to do their work. I think this lessened the load on Gwinnett's servers. Having all students to log in at the same time for all their classes throughout the school day is too much for their servers to handle."
Brandy Howell, a small business owner whose child will be in kindergarten this year, said that while she is certain the issue can be fixed, she is also frustrated by them. Parents had been asked over the summer to decide between in-person and digital learning with the only information available about what virtual learning would look like is that it would be different from the spring, she said.
Howell had set up a space in her office so her son could be with her while he attended school virtually.
"I, along with everyone I know, set aside the 11 a.m. time slot requested to sign-in with our children only to get nowhere for 30 minutes, " Howell said. "The entire system crashed — you could not even log in. You can imagine what an impression this made on a child ready for 'school.'
"I am thankful to have had the e-mail address and a prompt response from his teacher when I reached out to her. Only two members of the entire class were able to access eClass to complete the assignment. The consensus online was that this crash was expected and there are 'plans in place,' to make the system work. However, I cannot help but feel that this either merely an assumption or, perhaps, wishful thinking on the part of parents."
Shoaf said students who attend Gwinnett's online academy, including a niece of hers, did not seem to encounter any issues, however.
"We tried to log on via the school provided Chromebooks ... this morning and were not able to get on the site," she said. "I don't know of any parents, other than those who are enrolled in the online academy, who successfully did the tech check this morning. The online school uses a different platform so my niece who is enrolled had no issues doing hers."
(11) comments
My question is why do the stress test just two days before school starts. It gives them little to no time to find a solution. By the way I love that many of my kids school teachers indicated that I must provide my children a stable internet connection as if there was anything more I could do than get whatever service is available. But it's not just the school system. This is about the internet's capacity in the State of Georgia to absorb both homeworkers and school workers being all online at the same time. I do not believe the State of Georgia has the capacity to do this and we will see nothing but continued failures along this process. I had several coworkers across Gwinnett county let me know that the moment the test begin with the children at school they lost internet connections in their homes. Good luck to all in these crazy times we live in.
EPIC FAIL. How does Wilbanks keep his job?
Trust me. With MacClure, Zeckinger, now Ratloff gone in January, he lost his majority. Vote out Boyce and Mary Kate Murphy in November and trust me, Alvin will retire before being forced to resign.
Today was total and utter failure. Only thing the Technology Check proved was that Gwinnett County Schools had 2 months to get ready for online learning and apparently they did nothing to prepare but wishing upon a star apparently..
They were as prepared as one can be. It's the technology that stinks.
Called our kids school. They said just try again later tonight. Well then why did you want us to log in between 11-1130 then when mommy and daddy and oldest son who is a Senior are all at work. John Taffer gives the stress test a big fat failure.
We tried on 4 devices and could not log-in. I had my kids keep trying until 11:30 and they never got in.
"Yes, we did experience some issues with the Student Portal during the Tech Check we conducted this morning," YA THINK? I would call it a colossal total epic failure!
eClass is an antiquated platform first used by some private institutions in the early 1980s. It was not intended for a school system the size of Gwinnett in 2020. It is slow and not user friendly. Every teacher I've ever spoken to hates the system. Expect more trouble as the school year begins. That's fine with Wilbanks. IT'll make parents decide to forego online learning and return to the brick building. Good luck!!
This is just one more reason to get everyone back to school!
Its 223 in the afternoon and my kids who are both in High School and been at Gwinnett all their academic years still cant get into their e class. But they could yesterday which was Sunday..
