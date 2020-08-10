Parents are venting frustration over issues that arose during a stress test of Gwinnett County Public Schools' eClass online learning system on Monday — just two days before school is set to begin in an all digital format.
The issue, parents said, is that they and their children could not log in.
"Gwinnett County has had since March to figure this out for it's students and teachers," Robyn Shoaf, who has two middle school-aged children in the district, said. "Now with less than two days till school starts, with online being our only option as face to face is postponed, I wonder if my kids will have any school at all."
Monday morning's test was a test run for how the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year could go, since Gwinnett County Public Schools has chosen to start the school with virtual learning only before transitioning to a blend of in-person and online learning, depending on parents choices.
District spokeswoman Sloan Roach acknowledged the issues with the system on Monday, but said the school system is looking into the matter.
"Yes, we did experience some issues with the Student Portal during the Tech Check we conducted this morning," Roach said. "Our technology team has been monitoring the issues and will address them before the start of school on Wednesday."
A common refrain among parents shortly after the test was that seemingly no one could log into the system.
"We tried to log on on both laptops and an iPad with no success," said Ryan Cox, who has two children at Harbins Elementary School. "I called my wife at work to ask around to see if anyone else is having the same issues and she said 'yes'."
John Adams, who has one child in high school and another in elementary school, said his family first had trouble accessing the log-in screen. They then finally got logged in only to get "Server refused the connection" or "Server took too long to respond" notices when they tried to open the student dashboard.
Adams' high school-aged daughter could not access Zoom meeting links, available through eClass, for orientation sessions with her teachers because of the issues.
"We have AT&T fiber and I work in web software development, so serving large volumes of uses is something I'm quite familiar with," he said. "Our local connection was fine, the problem was definitely on Gwinnett County's side.
"We never had any issues with 'Digital Learning' in the spring, as our kids could just log in anytime to do their work. I think this lessened the load on Gwinnett's servers. Having all students to log in at the same time for all their classes throughout the school day is too much for their servers to handle."
Brandy Howell, a small business owner whose child will be in kindergarten this year, said that while she is certain the issue can be fixed, she is also frustrated by them. Parents had been asked over the summer to decide between in-person and digital learning with the only information available about what virtual learning would look like is that it would be different from the spring, she said.
Howell had set up a space in her office so her son could be with her while he attended school virtually.
"I, along with everyone I know, set aside the 11 a.m. time slot requested to sign-in with our children only to get nowhere for 30 minutes, " Howell said. "The entire system crashed — you could not even log in. You can imagine what an impression this made on a child ready for 'school.'
"I am thankful to have had the e-mail address and a prompt response from his teacher when I reached out to her. Only two members of the entire class were able to access eClass to complete the assignment. The consensus online was that this crash was expected and there are 'plans in place,' to make the system work. However, I cannot help but feel that this either merely an assumption or, perhaps, wishful thinking on the part of parents."
Shoaf said students who attend Gwinnett's online academy, including a niece of hers, did not seem to encounter any issues, however.
"We tried to log on via the school provided Chromebooks ... this morning and were not able to get on the site," she said. "I don't know of any parents, other than those who are enrolled in the online academy, who successfully did the tech check this morning. The online school uses a different platform so my niece who is enrolled had no issues doing hers."
