The parents of a Gwinnett County teen who died four years ago from fentanyl poisoning are looking to help other families prevent the same thing from happening to them with a special event coming up this month.
Kathi and David Abraham will team up with Navigate Recovery Gwinnett, the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments and Georgia Overdose Prevention to share the story of what happened to their son, Joe, and offer free Narcan training and distribution from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on May 17.
Narcan is a substance that can be used to reverse the effects of an overdose.
The event will take place at Navigate Recovery Gwinnett, which is located at 52 Gwinnett Drive Suite A in Lawrenceville.
Joe Abraham was one of two teens who died from drug-related causes separately at their respective homes on the same street on the same morning in May 2017. His parents have been vocal in raising awareness about the dangers of drugs, through the #honorJoe effort, since then.
"Kathi and David continue to educate and advocate in the community," organizers of the event said in an announcement about the May 17 event. "They have taken their pain and turned it into action in the hopes that others won't have to suffer as they and so many other families have.
"The Abrahams have created a scholarship in Joe’s memory for individuals impacted by addiction."
Anyone who is interested in attending the event can register at www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-to-honorjoe-tickets-153543987199.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.