The parents of a 10-year-old girl who was killed in an arson fire started by her brother have disappeared after false imprisonment and child cruelty charges were filed against them — and Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help to find them.
Loganville residents William Linn McCue, 47, and Carina Wisniewski McCue, 38, were last known to be at the Hometown Suites which is located at 1775 N. Brown Road in Lawrenceville, Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said.
Valle added that the couple was last seen driving a white 2017 Honda Accord with Georgia license plate CHB7385 in the area around Interstate 85 and Oakbrook Parkway in the Norcross area.
Both parents have been charged with first and second degree cruelty to children as well as false imprisonment based evidence arson investigators found at their home after the fire on Easter morning.
"During the Arson investigation regarding the fire, given the conditions of the house and the location where the deceased juvenile victim was found, it was determined that the children might be victims of cruelty to children," Valle said. "Therefore, a separate investigation was initiated against the parents."
Court officials removed other children who had been living in the home from their parents custody following the fire. Meanwhile, investigators continued to look into the conditions in which the children had been living.
Police said arson and police special victims unit investigators who looked into the home after the fire discovered the family had been allegedly living in unsanitary and unsafe conditions. Some of these conditions dealt with kitchen water while other dealt with sleeping arrangements.
"They located a makeshift bed with bedding in the bathtub in the bathroom where the female victim was found deceased," Valle said. "Arson and SVU investigators also located improvised camping-style toilet seat buckets and non-usable toilets with septic tanks not working or full.
"The kitchen sink had been re-plumbed for the water from the faucet to go into a five-gallon bucket sitting on the floor. In addition, the showers and the bathtubs did not appear to be functioning. Attempts to locate the parents for interviews have been unsuccessful."
Anyone who has information about the McCues whereabouts, or about the case itself, is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters should reference case Nos. 22-0032231 and 22-0032232
