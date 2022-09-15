DSC_0180.JPG (copy)

Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts stands in the board room at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center in Suwanee in this 2021 file photo. A group of parents is arguing that Watts has violated his employment contract by taking a job as a member of Cognia's Board of Directors, starting in July

A group of parents is raising concerns that Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts may have violated his employment contract by taking on a role with the agency that oversees the school system's accreditation.

Watts joined the Board of Directors for Cognia over the summer. He is the only school superintendent on the nine-member board, which also includes a university president, an economic development consultant, a former McGraw-Hill president, a nonprofit leader, education consultants and the regional career and technical education coordinator for an education service district in Oregon.

