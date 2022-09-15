Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts stands in the board room at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center in Suwanee in this 2021 file photo. A group of parents is arguing that Watts has violated his employment contract by taking a job as a member of Cognia's Board of Directors, starting in July
A group of parents is raising concerns that Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts may have violated his employment contract by taking on a role with the agency that oversees the school system's accreditation.
Watts joined the Board of Directors for Cognia over the summer. He is the only school superintendent on the nine-member board, which also includes a university president, an economic development consultant, a former McGraw-Hill president, a nonprofit leader, education consultants and the regional career and technical education coordinator for an education service district in Oregon.
The issue some parents — including members of groups that have been critical of the school board over issues such as face mask mandates, digital learning and the firing of former Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks — are raising about Watts serving on Cognia's board is they claim it violates a section of his GCPS contract that forbids him from being employed elsewhere while he leads the district.
Serving on Cognia's board, they claim, constitutes outside employment. They also argue it's a conflict of interest for Watts to serve on the board of an agency that oversees GCPS' accreditation.
"Many parents in Gwinnett are asking how this could be possible," parent and local No Left Turn leader Holly Terei said. "GCPS pays Cognia a substantial fee to provide oversight and accreditation, with our tax dollars. Cognia is the only agency that stakeholders can utilize to ensure our school system is held to a certain standard.
"And now Cognia has invited GCPS Superintendent to sit on their board, the very board that is to assess Watts as our Superintendent and the handling of Georgia's largest school district, which he oversees."
The Daily Post reached out to Cognia at the end of August about Watts' role on its board, but it has not yet heard back from the agency.
In a statement, Watts defended his decision to accept a position on the board.
He asserted that he does not see his serving on the board as a conflict of interest.
“Cognia is a non-profit education organization that has served students and educators in 85 countries for more than 125 years," the superintendent said. "As a board member, my role is clearly defined, and not unlike in our board policies in our district, there are protections for any potential conflicts of interest. Neither I, the Cognia team, nor our GCPS Board of Education would consider a position that would jeopardize my integrity or that of either organization.”
One of the reasons Terei said there are concerns from parents about Watts joining the board is that a group of them went to Cognia last year to file a complaint against GCPS' Board of Education over the firing of Wilbanks last year. The parents wanted Cognia to launch an investigation of the board.
"Cognia agreed there was enough evidence provided by myself and others to launch an emergency accreditation review," Terei said. "At the end of this process, Cognia reported that there was some evidence to our complaints and asked the board to work on a few areas of concern. It was nothing more than a slap on the wrist from the only agency stakeholders we can call on to hold our district accountable."
Terei pointed to Cognia's regular five-year accreditation review of GCPS, which was completed earlier this year. She said parents and other community stakeholders had submitted complaints about the district, but Cognia renewed GCPS' accreditation for five years with few recommendations for change.
"Superintendent Watts has been with us for just over a year," Terei said. "Most of that time Cognia was deeply involved with our district and board. Were we given a fair assessment?
"At most it was 6 weeks (between when) our annual review was completed and Watts was on the Cognia board. Was this position discussed during our review? How much of an influence did this prospect have on both the emergency and annual review? How can Gwinnett county parents trust both Cognia and Watts moving forward? This looks and feels corrupt, or at the very least, unethical. We believe this is a breach of contract."
Article I, Section 10 of Watt's GCPS employment contract states, "The superintendent shall not seek or accept employment, remuneration or an honorarium in any private business or other commercial enterprise during the term of this contract without first seeking approval of the board."
Terei provided emails she received from a Cognia representative who told her board members are not paid. Terei said she and other parents believe it may be a paid position, however, because of numbers listed in Cognia's 2020 financial report.
As for Watts' comments on joining Cognia's board, he expressed pleasure about taking a seat on the body, saying it was an opportunity to have an impact on public education.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as a member of the Board of Directors for Cognia," he said. "Even more, I am thrilled to be able to discuss, monitor, and support continuous improvement efforts within public education — undoubtedly, one of our world’s most influential institutions.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.