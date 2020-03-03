A Roswell-based developer is pulling the curtain back to show off its new 55 and older senior living community in Snellville.
Paran Homes is highlighting its new Gladstone Landing townhome concept in south Gwinnett. Sales have begun at the development, which is along Snellville's Main Street, according to Paran Homes officials.
“We’re really excited to see the reaction from active living buyers to this beautiful and affordably priced townhome community – a first for Paran Homes,” Paran Homes President Michael Rosenberg said. “We’ve built highly successful 55+ communities in the past, but this is the first time we’ve featured townhome floor plans conceptualized for active living."
Through the end of this month, Paran Homes is offering a special Springs Savings deal to encourage seniors to buy one of the townhomes. The deal offers anyone who closes on a townhome by March 31 $5,000 in closing costs covered by Paran Homes with an approved lender as well as a new refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Rosenberg said Paran Homes took some non-traditional approaches to designing the townhomes to accommodate the seniors who will live in them.
"We’ve opted for two-stories as opposed to the largely traditional three and our master-on-main designs will still provide that sense of one-level living," Rosenberg said. "What’s particularly attractive about Gladstone Landing – besides the quality craftsmanship and extraordinary value of the homes – is the surrounding Snellville community."
Paran Homes is also touting the wide variety of city-staged events held each year in Snellville as well as Gladstone Landing's proximity to Eastside Medical Center, Presidential Markets Shopping Center, Shoppes at Webb Gin, Briscoe Park, Summit Chase Country Club and Stone Mountain Park.
"There’s so much to see and do in this area," Rosenberg said. "That’s what drew Paran Homes here, and we believe it’s what will draw active adult home buyers here in the months to come."
Anyone who is interested in learning more about Gladstone Landing can call the Sales Center at 470-344-0039 or visit bit.ly/2TiptaT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.