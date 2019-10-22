Future generations of Georgians will be able to visit the University of Georgia and study the work of two Gwinnett legislators who made state history with their respective elections to public office.
The papers of state Reps. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth, and Brenda Lopez, D-Norcross, are part of a collection of Hispanic and Latino heritage records that are being donated to UGA’s Richard B. Russell Library for Political Research and Studies. The donation is being made through a partnership between the library and the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials.
“This partnership marks a milestone in meeting the library’s commitment to collect materials that comprehensively document the full spectrum of political life and public policy in Georgia,” Russell Library director Sheryl Vogt said in a statement.
“Our project also helps fulfill the university’s mission to serve all the people of this state. Historical materials and memories from the Latino and Hispanic communities will be invaluable testimony to the achievements of these Georgians.”
Marin made state history when he and former state Rep. David Casas of Lilburn became the first Hispanics elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2003. Lopez made additional history when she became the first Latina elected to the Georgia General Assembly in 2016.
In addition to Marin’s and Lopez’s records, other papers that are part of the donation are coming from former state Sen. Sam Zamarripa, who was first Hispanic member of the Georgia Senate; Grantville City Council Mayor Pro Tem Leonard Gomez; Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education chairman Jason Esteves; former state rep. Deborah Gonzalez; Columbus City Councilor Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson; and Avondale Estates Commissioner Adela Yelton.
“Inclusion of the Latinx community and our work at GALEO into the archive demonstrates the growing influence and power of the Latinx electorate and our community in the future of our state,” GALEO Executive Director Jerry Gonzalez said in a statement.
“GALEO is proud to partner to ensure we archive our history for future generations of Georgians to learn about our community’s growth and influence for generations to come.”