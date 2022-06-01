Panic! At the Disco is heading to Gwinnett County this fall.
The band announced the dates for its VIVA LAS VENGEANCE Tour on Wednesday and, among its dates, it will perform at the Gas South Arena in Duluth on Oct. 7 with MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers joining the band for that concert date. The tour is designed to promote Panic! At The Disco's seventh studio album, VIVA LAS VENGEANCE, which is its first new studio album since its platinum-selling Pray For The Wicked was released in 2018.
“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest,” Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie said.
Tickets for the North American tour dates are set to go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on June 8 at panicatthedisco.com, although there will be pre-sale options available. The band will donate $1 from every ticket sale to its anti-discrimination human rights organization, Highest Hopes Foundation.
Verizon will offer a special advance sales window through its Verizon Up customer loyalty program from 10 a.m. on Thursday until 10 p.m. on June 7. Citi cardmembers will be able to buy tickets between 10 a.m. on June 3 and 10 p.m. on June 7 at www.citientertainment.com. Citi is the official car of the tour.
Three years ago, Panic! At The Disco's Pray for the Wicked arena tour sold out with more than 1 million tickets sold.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
