Ongoing COVID response, a performance audit and transit are some of the things Gwinnett County commissioners are tackling as they get acclimated after a major overhaul of the board.
Three-fifths of the county commission is new, having been elected in November to replace retiring members before joining the board in January. Although their first act was to adopt a county budget that was prepared by former Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash, it was built in partnership with Commissioner Marlene Fosque and was designed to give the new commissioners flexibility to do projects they are interested in undertaking in their first year in office.
“Just so we could do our due diligence and be very fiscally responsible, we decided to build in monetary funding to do a full-on performance audit which will also look at expenditures and look at where we can save dollars, so that we can divert some resources to much-needed areas,” Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said at a forum hosted by state Rep. Jasmine Clark earlier this month.
The new look county commission has already begun to put its own stamp on Gwinnett.
So far, the commissioners have established a Police Citizens Advisory Board and voted to remove the Confederate monument at the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse and put it in storage. They also worked with the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments to open a mass COVID-19 vaccination site capable of vaccinating up to 3,000 people a day in the former Sears anchor at Gwinnett Place Mall.
“And we’ve started to work on making government more accessible,” Hendrickson said. “If you all noticed, we started an online process to allow people to apply for boards and authorities. In the past, it was always commissioners representing or nominating people that they know, that are in their sphere of influence or their network, and that sometimes could exclude other groups and other people from being represented and other voices from being heard. So I wanted to make that process and more open and accessible.
“Commissioner Ku started that process back when he was elected to office and I just adopted it countywide and now all of the commissioners are leveraging that process.”
As for COVID relief, Hendrickson said the county needs to be active in efforts to reach front line workers and people over the age of 65 about the vaccine.
“We are still in the Phase 1A-plus of the vaccination so we haven’t moved beyond that, but it’s very critical that we do our part and work with our partners to reach the communities that are in that phase,” Hendrickson said. “So, we’re working with the health department, many of our nonprofits, our health and human services agencies to have a coordinated system in place.”
Hendrickson has been somewhat reluctant to talk in depth about her plans for the future before her first State of County Address, which will take place Wednesday morning and will be her platform for announcing her plans and initiatives for the county for the upcoming year.
But, Commissioner Ben Ku recently said in the virtual forum hosted by Clark that transit continues to be a major issue for the board to deal with.
Voters rejected referendums in 2019 and 2020 that were designed to fund an expansion of transit in Gwinnett. That means commissioners are having to go back and take another look at transit expansion plans and see what changes need to be made.
There are some talks that, while another transit vote is expected, there is a chance it may not be until 2024 since the 2022 ballot will include a county SPLOST referendum and preference among county leaders is to try and not have that and a transit referendum on the same ballot.
“I still have a vision of a regionally interconnected network that will hopefully better serve the residents of Gwinnett and be something that will get more people excited because clearly we did not get enough excitement on the last plan,” he said.
