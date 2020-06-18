Two Gwinnett County residents, who were both also members of the school’s football team, recently graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy.
Ford Higgins of Peachtree Corners, who is a graduate of Greater Atlanta Christian School, graduated on May 22 with a bachelor of science degree in applied mathematics and a commission as a U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt.
At the academy, Higgins was a captain of the Navy football team, a member of the Navy lacrosse team his senior year, and voted “Captain of Captains” of all athletic teams his senior year.
Kendel Wright of Buford, who attended Mountain View High School, also graduated on May 22. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in political science and a commission as a U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt.
Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons and military law.
Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a bachelor of science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps. The Brigade of Midshipmen is comprised of approximately 4,400 students from every state in the union.
Each year, approximately 1,200 young men and women are admitted to the Naval Academy’s incoming class. The academy’s more than 81,000 alumni include one president, 21 members of Congress, five governors, 73 Medal of Honor recipients, two Nobel Prize winners, 52 astronauts and 4,000 admirals and generals.
