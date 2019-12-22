Supporters of the fight against cancer raised a lot of green for the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation by painting Gwinnett County pink earlier this fall.
Organizers of the annual Paint Gwinnett Pink run and walk recently announced they presented a check for $150,269.09 to the foundation. The money was raised through this year’s fourth annual Paint Gwinnett Pink event, which was held in October at Coolray Field.
The annual event is designed to benefit breast cancer patients by raising money to pay for diagnostic technology and screening services, as well as cover comfort items, for the cancer patients who are receiving treatment at Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
About 1,500 people participated in this year’s Paint Gwinnett Pink, although several more people attended the event merely as spectators.
About 200 of the people who attended the event this year were estimated to be breast cancer survivors, the Daily Post reported in October.