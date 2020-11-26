The event had a different look this year, but the 2020 Paint Gwinnett 5K still received stellar support from locals who donated and participated to raise funds for Northside Hospital to use in the fight against breast cancer.
The 2020 event, held virtually Oct. 25, raised more than $500,000 to be used for breast cancer programs at Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Northside Hospital Duluth, hospital officials said.
Officials said that success was made possible in large part from a generous donation from Lawrenceville residents and longtime hospital philanthropists Clyde and Sandra Strickland, who contributed $390,000 to Paint Gwinnett Pink.
“The reason we are supporting Paint Gwinnett Pink is… we want to fight cancer, to research so it can stop cancer,” Clyde Strickland said. “We see that cancer will be cured in our lifetime.”
“Northside is built to beat cancer and we have two of our most generous construction workers in Clyde and Sandra Strickland,” Jason Chandler, president of the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation, said. “We are grateful and privileged for the Stricklands’ ongoing support of our patients at Northside Hospital in Gwinnett and Duluth.”
Money raised from this year’s Paint Gwinnett Pink will be used to purchase technology offering advanced digital breast tomosynthesis, also known as 3D mammography, for the Northside Hospital Gwinnett Breast Center, hospital officials said. The latest mammography equipment offers 3D and high definition imaging, as well as curved compression paddles to fit the shape of women’s breasts.
The technology offers 60% shorter compression time, taking less than four seconds. Ninety-three percent of women who tried this new system reported little or no discomfort during their exams.
Additional funds raised will help to increase access to diagnostic mammograms, and provide transportation and other assistance for cancer treatments for women who cannot afford them.
Paint Gwinnett Pink is now in its fifth year. More than 340 individuals and teams participated in the annual tradition this year, which was socially distanced and virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants were encouraged to walk or run on their own. The event concluded with a live-streamed award ceremony on Oct. 25.
This year’s top individual fundraiser was Evette Smith. The top fundraising team was Gwinnett County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
“Although we are in a pandemic, breast cancer continues to impact lives in our community, the nation and the world,” said Jennifer Griffin, oncology physician liaison and co-founder of Paint Gwinnett Pink. “It is our passion and purpose to gather together, virtually, to celebrate survivorship, cheer on those in the middle of their fight, and remember the beautiful lives lost.”
Northside Hospital Cancer Institute Breast Cancer Program diagnoses and/or treats more breast cancer patients than any other cancer program in the Southeast. The hospital offers a complete range of services for patients including education, genetic counseling, imaging, radiation oncology, chemotherapy, surgery, support, rehabilitation and more – covering every aspect of breast care. Early detection of breast cancer saves the lives of thousands of women each year. However, medically underserved and uninsured women often lack access to care.
Donations to the 2020 Northside Hospital Paint Gwinnett Pink are still being accepted through Dec. 31, 2020. For more information or to make a donation visit: support.paintgwinnettpink.com.
For more information about mammography at Northside Hospital visit: northside.com/mammography.
