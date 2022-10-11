More than 200 cancer survivors, all dressed in blue shirts, participated in the Paint Gwinnett Pink 5K Walk/Run in 2019. This year’s race, the first one to be held in-person since 2019, will be held on Saturday at Coolray Field.
Photo: Anthony Stalup
About 1,000 runners will lace up their running shoes this weekend to fight breast cancer at the 7th annual Paint Gwinnett Pink 5K fundraising race.
The event will be held at 7 a.m. Saturday at Coolray Field, which is located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville. This will be the first time since 2019 that the event has been held in person, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Paint Gwinnett Pink to switch to online formats for the last two years.
Organizers said 139 breast cancer survivors have registered to participate in this year’s event. Runners who have signed up for this year’s event range in age from a mother with her 4-month-old child to a 95-year-old and a 96-year-old. The event will also include family activities and entertainment, as well as 40 vendors.
Funds raised through this year’s event will be used to help Northside Hospital’s Lawrenceville, Duluth and Hamilton Mill imaging locations buy 3D tomosynthesis mammogram machines.
Anyone who is interested in participating in the race can register online for $30 per person by 10 p.m. on Friday at paintgwinnettpink.com. They can also sign up, onsite, for $35 per person on the day of the race. Onsite registration will begin at 7 a.m. at Coolray Field.
Vendor shopping will also take place from 7 until 8 a.m. An opening ceremony will take place at 7:45 a.m., following by music and entertainment. A survivor ceremony will be held at 8:15 a.m.
The race, itself, will begin at 9 a.m.
Awards will be handed out at 10:50 a.m., with meals being served at 11 a.m. The closing ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m.
