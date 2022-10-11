About 1,000 runners will lace up their running shoes this weekend to fight breast cancer at the 7th annual Paint Gwinnett Pink 5K fundraising race.

The event will be held at 7 a.m. Saturday at Coolray Field, which is located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville. This will be the first time since 2019 that the event has been held in person, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Paint Gwinnett Pink to switch to online formats for the last two years.