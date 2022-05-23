Lisamarie Bristol picked up an endorsement from a political action committee that is working to get Democrats who are mothers elected to public office as she seeks a win in the Gwinnett County solicitor's race.
Vote Mama announced its endorsement of Bristol this past weekend. Bristol is running against incumbent Solicitor General Brian Whiteside in the Democratic Primary for the Solicitor General's Office. She is one of three candidates around the U.S. that Vote Mama endorsed last week.
“As a mother of 3 and long-time resident, raising my kids in Gwinnett county, I share the concern of many residents about a need for an effective criminal justice system, and strong public safety," Bristol said. "As a lawyer and prosecutor, I have worked on both sides of the aisle, both defense, and prosecution.
"I know first-hand from my work how important it is to have an effective Solicitor-General. It’s time to bring change to this office, and put a renewed focus on keeping Gwinnett safe, and ensuring justice for all. I am thrilled to be endorsed by Vote Mama, and have their support as I work towards being the change that I want to see in my community.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
