A new 352-unit luxury apartment community has opened on the site of a former country club golf course in the Lawrenceville area.
Oxford Properties recently announced the opening of Celadon on Club. The apartment community is located on a 33-acre property that was previously home to the Northwoods Country Club Golf Course at 3355 Club Drive. RAM Partners will manage the apartment community.
"Oxford Properties is excited to welcome our first residents to Celadon on Club, a community of distinction, designed to feel exclusive and inviting," said Paul Austin, Development Partner for Georgia & Charlotte of Oxford Properties. "Built on the former Northwoods Country Club Golf Course, it has acres of natural greenspace, a grand clubhouse and a market-leading amenity base.”
Although the golf course and country club are now gone, the new apartment complex does carry on their essence. In addition to a luxury clubhouse, the community also has a TrackMan golf simulator, as well as a resort-style pool, leasable private office space, and state-of-the-art workout facilities.
The apartment homes offer one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies, 9-foot-ceilings and entertainment walls that are designed for mounted TVs and listening devices.
A trail on Celadon on Club's property connects to Club Drive Park as well.
Oxford Properties officials said anyone who is interested in leasing a unit at Celadon on Club can visit celadononclub.com or call 833-826-6912.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.