Celadon on Club.jpeg

Oxford Properties recently announced the opening of the Celadon on Club apartment community on the former Northwoods Country Club Golf Course property on Club Drive.

 Photo: Oxford Properties

A new 352-unit luxury apartment community has opened on the site of a former country club golf course in the Lawrenceville area.

Oxford Properties recently announced the opening of Celadon on Club. The apartment community is located on a 33-acre property that was previously home to the Northwoods Country Club Golf Course at 3355 Club Drive. RAM Partners will manage the apartment community.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.