Gwinnett fire officials said a gasoline tacker shut down Hamilton Mill Road at Braselton Highway and prompted the evacuation of a daycare and two nearby gas stations after it overturned in the roadway Tuesday morning.
Capt. Tommy Rutledge said crews were dispatched to the scene at 5:26 a.m., and a 500-foot-hot zone perimeter was stablished around the tanker after it began to leak fuel and enter a nearby storm drain. The exact amount of fuel that leaked into the storm drain was not immediately known Tuesday morning.
Officials from the Gwinnett Department of Water Resources were called to the scene because of the leak.
“Firefighters and hazmat are working to contain the runoff,” fire officials said in a mid-morning update on Twitter. “The intersection remains closed. The Discovery Point Daycare, B/P Station and QT are evacuated.”
Early Tuesday morning, fire officials said the cleanup and response would take a while to clean up. By 1 p.m., they still had not reopened the roadway.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division were notified of the incident and the fuel leak. Rutledge said fire officials were monitoring the area’s air quality, as well as gas levels, as part of the response.
“A unified command post has been established by fire and police officials,” Rutledge said. “The driver of the tanker was evaluated and released at the scene by paramedics for minor complaints. There are no other vehicles involved.”
Hamilton Mill at Braselton Highway is currently closed due to the incident. Police are diverting traffic in the area. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes during the morning commute.
