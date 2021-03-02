Firefighters are currently on the scene of an overturned gasoline tanker on Braselton Highway and Hamilton Mill Road that has traffic backed up for what fire officials said will be an "extended operation."
Firefighter Capt. Tommy Rutledge said there is an active fuel leak from the cargo tanker. Rutledge said firefighters have a 500-foot hot zone perimeter established and "are working to identify the amount of product that has entered the nearby storm drain."
The nearby Quik-Trip and B/P gas stations have been evacuated, Rutledge said.
"This will be an extended operation," Rutledge said. "Hazmat technicians are working to stop the leak and contain the runoff. They are also making EPA/EPD notifications. Crews are monitoring gas readings and air quality in the area.
"A unified command post has been established by fire and police officials. The driver of the tanker was evaluated and released at the scene by paramedics for minor complaints. There are no other vehicles involved."
Hamilton Mill at Braselton Highway is currently closed due to the incident. Police are diverting traffic in the area. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes during the morning commute.
