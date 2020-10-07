Officially, the outdoor burn ban established by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division for metro Atlanta ended Sept. 30, but that doesn't mean Gwinnettians can just go outside and start a fire, according to officials from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.
Local fire officials said residents have to check whether bonfires and the burning of yard debris is allowed in their area. Residents must also take precautions when burning debris or starting a bonfire to make sure wildfires don't break out.
"Residents who wish to burn limited amounts of yard debris are allowed to do so between Oct. 1 and April 30, but are required to follow County ordinance restrictions that cover all types of outdoor burning," Firefighter Lt. Donald Strother said. "Residents should review the outdoor burning ordinance and take required safety precautions before burning to reduce the potential risks of outdoor burning."
There are four types of fire that residents can start without having to first get a permit, according to county officials. These include fires used to: cook food; provide warmth when the temperature falls below 50 degrees; and burn leaves, limbs and other natural vegetation that falls on a person's property.
The fourth type of fires allowed without a permit are "recreational fires" that are contained within chimneys or outdoor fireplaces that can be purchased at a store.
Residents must get a permit from the Gwinnett County Fire Plan Review office for bonfires and land clearing pit fires, however.
In addition to rules regarding permits, there are other rules that can block anyone from having a fire on any given day, regardless of whether they have a permit.
"Even though the ban has lifted, burning may still be restricted on a given day due to weather conditions and in accordance with High Fire Danger Warnings from the National Weather Service or Red Flag Warnings from the Georgia Forestry Commission," Strother said. "Recent drought conditions may also impact when and if outdoor burning is allowed."
There may also be areas of the county where a medical burn ban has been established, and residents can check GwinnettFireMarshal.com. They can also call the outdoor burn line at 678-518-4979 or the Gwinnett Fire Community Risk Reduction Division-Fire Marshal’s Office at 678-518-4980, and select Option 3 for the Burn Information Line, to get information on burn bans in the county.
Strother said information on the phone lines is updated daily at 9 a.m.
Some rules about outdoor burning that residents are also asked to follow include:
• Not leaving fires unattended
• Keeping a water hose, or some other method of control a fire, nearby at all times
• It is possible for the Fire Marshal's Office to temporarily ban outdoor fires
• Fires are not allowed if prevailing winds are more than 15 mph or are predicted to be that high
• Fires are also not allowed a Red Flag Warning or a Fire Weather Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service or when an air pollution alert, warning or emergency has been declared
• Residents must wait 24 hours after a cold front passes before burning materials
• Fires are not allowed within 25 feet of a property line
• Fires are also prohibited when they pose a health hazard to anyone standing nearby
• Residents are not allowed to burn any solid waste or house hold garbage as well as materials — such as rubber products, oils, roofing materials or petroleum-based products — that produce heavy dark smoke when they are burned
• Fires are not allowed to burn near explosive materials or within 20 feet of a flammable or combustible materials, including homes, decks or outdoor structures
• Limbs, leaves and yard debris cannot be burned at night or on Sundays, and fires used to burn those items must be completely extinguished by nightfall
