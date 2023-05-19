Lawrenceville resident Otis P. Jones was recently re-elected as a director and as secretary-treasurer of the Georgia Transmission Corp. Board of Directors. In addition, he serves as chairman of the board for Jackson Electric Membership Corp.
During Jones’ most recent three-year term as a director, Georgia Transmission:
• Invested $568.8 million in infrastructure, completing 299 capital projects, including the addition of more than 75.23 miles of transmission lines and the construction of 22 new substations.
• Consistently improved reliability and achieved record low numbers for both the frequency and duration of power outages.
• Set a new all-time peak of 10,787 MW on Dec. 24, 2022.
• Continued monitoring developments — and making investments — in cybersecurity tools, training and protocols.
• In 2022, incurred no environmental violations and no lost-time incidents for the ninth consecutive year.
“Georgia Transmission is committed to delivering safe, reliable and cost-effective electricity to its members,” said Jones. “The strong partnership between Georgia Transmission and Jackson EMC means that, together, we’re making investments that continue delivering the benefits of that commitment to the members of Jackson EMC, and the communities throughout north Georgia.”
Jones was elected to serve a three-year term by the members of Georgia Transmission at their annual meeting. The corporation elected officers to one-year terms at its board meeting in April.
Also elected as officers were Charles R. Fendley chairman, and Steve E. Rawl, Sr., vice chairman. Fendley is a Georgia Transmission member director and serves as Amicalola EMC’s chairman of the board. Rawl also is a Georgia Transmission member director and serves as first vice president of the board of Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corp. (REMC).
