The company that operates Gwinnett County Transit has been hit with $188,714 in fines for "safety and health hazards" at its facility in Norcross, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, also known as OSHA.
The accusations federal officials leveled against Transdev Services Inc. range from the handling of hazardous chemicals to employee training and employee access to protections against the effects of corrosive chemicals, according to the Department of Labor.
"Employers have a legal duty to continuously identify and eliminate safety and health hazards at their work sites," OSHA Atlanta-East Area Director William Fulcher said. "OSHA's safety and health standards are in place to ensure that employees can make it home to their families after work each day."
Federal officials accused Transdev Services Inc. of, among other things, "obstructing access to emergency eyewash and shower stations" that employees use to minimize the effects of any corrosive chemicals they come in contact with.
The company is also accused of not labeling hazardous chemicals; not providing training related to handling hazardous chemicals, using fire extinguishers or incipient stage firefighting; and not training employees on how to use forklifts or evaluate their usage of the machines.
OSHA officials said they have previously cited Transdev for "similar violations." The company has 15 days to comply with federal regulations, contest OSHA's report or request an informal meeting with the agency's area director, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Gwinnett County spokesman Joe Sorenson said the facility is used by Transdev to do service work on Gwinnett County Transit and Georgia Regional Transit Authority buses.
Transdev spokesperson Mitun Seguin said the company has already taken steps to address the issues raised by OSHA officials.
"Transdev is committed to the safety of our employees, passengers and community at all times," Seguin said. "We have remediated all findings that we were made aware of in the February 2019 OSHA audit and associated exit interview.
"Additionally, we are meeting with OSHA next week for further follow-up and are committed to addressing any additional concerns that may remain. Safety remains our top priority at all times."
Transdev has operated Gwinnett County Transit for years. That nearly came to an end when county officials approved a contract with MARTA last year to expand its service into Gwinnett pending voter approval.
That agreement would have seen Transdev turn over local bus services to MARTA, but voters rejected the contract in March.