As if in unison, “Ahhh!” could be heard emanating from a worktable in the PCOM Georgia Anatomy Lab as four Gwinnett high school students dissected sheep brains under the guidance of a PCOM Georgia faculty member. They had just learned that the “pons,” shaped like a peanut, is part of the brain stem.
Other terms like lateral ventricle, choroid plexus and cerebrospinal fluid were being discussed and identified as Adwoa Aduonum, PhD, associate professor of physiology and neuroscience, advised them to act like surgeons and “cut with precision” as they examined the organ.
It was a great opportunity for the participating students from Gwinnett schools including Shiloh, North Gwinnett, Collins Hill and Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology. They were ensconced in an anatomy lesson during the Opportunities Academy, a weeklong experience held June 27 through July 1 on the campus of the Suwanee medical school.
The week-long experience, sponsored by the Office of Diversity and Community Partnerships, is primarily for underrepresented students interested in the healthcare professions, PCOM Georgia officials said.
Eight PCOM Georgia students, in the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and the Masters of Biomedical Sciences programs, served as mentors, while faculty members and invited guests shared their knowledge and experience.
Sophia Sanchez, a rising junior at Parkview, said she enjoyed the anatomy lesson.
“I’ve always been really interested in anatomy,” she said. “I used to dance when I was younger. When someone got hurt, that was my awakening to physical therapy. I was always the first one there to try and figure out the problem, try to help.
“I’m still really interested in doing physical therapy ... I also want to look more into pharmacy and pediatrics where I am helping people with an illness, rather than an injury.
“(This week has) been a lot more than I imagined. It’s really great.”
Valerie E. Cadet, PhD, associate professor of microbiology and immunology, is the faculty advisor for the summer camp attended by 30 students. She also enjoyed teaching the students about “Microbiology: What’s living on my things?”
She said: “What better way to learn the importance of germs and the importance of proper hand washing and cleaning your items than by exploring the laboratory of life? We were able to simulate collecting a sample from a ‘sick patient’ and process it to see if the disease was caused by bacteria or not; all the while gaining an understanding of clinical and biomedical laboratory sciences.”
Other activities the students participated in included painting the heart, modeling the kidney, checking vital signs, life as a veterinarian, pathology as a career, becoming a pharmacist, an introduction to osteopathic medicine, and medical simulation.
The high-schoolers also learned about applying to college, participated in a resume workshop, and heard from a nurse practitioner about the secrets of a fulfilled life.
For Christian Parkinson, a rising senior at Lanier High School, the week was a natural fit. He is also a dual enrollment student at Georgia Gwinnett College and his mom is a nurse in the ICU, his aunt is a neurosurgeon and grandmother is in home health.
“I want to do orthopedic surgery. I’ve been interested in medicine since 9th grade,” he said. “I was surprised when they showed us the human brain and I got to hold it. I didn’t expect it.
“Being here does confirm that I like the medical field.”
A health professions student panel featuring professional students in the osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant studies and biomedical sciences program rounded out the activities. A graduation, where students received certificates and superlatives, followed the showcase of the week’s activities.
The high school students included a prospective reconstructive plastic surgeon who is part of the HOSA program at McClure Health Sciences High School. HOSA is a student-led organization with chapters across the globe, which promotes careers in the health professions.
A potential biomedical engineer who was one of PCOM Georgia’s first Future Healthcare Scholars attended the academy from Grayson High School, while a future nurse who said her eyes have been opened to a multitude of healthcare careers attended from Peachtree Ridge High School.
The camp is sponsored by Jackson Electric Membership Corporation and Hologic and is hosted by the PCOM Georgia Office of Diversity and Community Partnerships.
Darnae Parks, who directs the campus’ diversity office said, “The program allows high school students from underrepresented communities the opportunity to take a sneak peek at careers in the healthcare field. Some of the workshops allow them to take transferable skills like resume building with them throughout their life journey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.