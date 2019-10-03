A forum that opponents of Gwinnett County's participation in the federal 287(g) detention program held in Lawrenceville Wednesday showed that, two months after a previous forum on the topic proved to be heated, passions over the issue have yet to chill.
The Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights, Black Alliance for Just Immigration, Racial Justice Action Center and Project South staged the forum at the Collins Hill library branch. The event was billed as a chance to learn about “the real impact (the 287(g)) program has on immigrant communities,” but the audience was filled by both proponents and opponents of the 287(g) program.
That lead to some heated moments among the audience as the debate ranged from national affairs to how much of a threat immigrants pose.
"Do you know why the president is doing what he's doing?" one woman who supports the 287(g) program said at one point.
"Because he's a racist," another woman, who opposes the program, shouted in response.
The debate over 287(g) at the forum illustrates the heightened emotions that the program brings out in members of the community. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office participates in the program, where deputies hold undocumented residents who are arrested on charges of committing a crime until they can be handed over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
There had been some concerns raised after a United Tea Party of Georgia email over the weekend made reference to carrying guns into the library, but other than a large law enforcement presence, that did not appear to have any impact on the event.
"We need to discuss more of these kinds of topics," Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights Executive Director Adelina C. Nicholls said after the event. "I think that always we're going to have opposite comments, but I think the most important purpose of this is to discuss (287(g)) and the public opinion, and put it on the table and see where we can go from there."
Although there were arguments among members of the audience, it never escalated to a point of violence although police officers, sheriff's deputies and library system officials did come in from time to time to talk to individual members of the audience to cool them down.
The panel was made up entirely of opponents of the 287(g), but audience members who support and oppose the program outlined their feelings on the issues.
Panelists also made their case for doing away with the program. In addition to Nicholls, the panel included Project South Legal and Advocacy Director Azadeh Shahshahani, Black Alliance for Just Immigration Atlanta organizer Lovette Thompson and Women Watch Africa Inc. CEO Glory Kilanko.
Nicholls pushed back against the arguments that 287(g) is solely aimed at criminal offenders who are not U.S. citizens by using numbers that she claimed were figures detailing the various offenses people arrested, and eventually deported through the program, allegedly committed. She also accused the sheriff's office of arresting 1,462 people under the 287(g) program and called for the end of the 287(g) program.
"Part of the propaganda against immigration supporters is that we're rapists, that we are criminals, that we are child molesters, but I do have here numbers as well that show the reasons for the arrests that taking place in Gwinnett County," she said. "I have that in 2018, more than 727 people arrested had no conviction (and) 325 people were arrested on traffic complaints. Also, we do have 59 DUI and 27 battery charges. This is kind of a small sample of what is going on all over the state of Georgia."
Although the sheriff's office did not include numbers of the crimes people flagged through the 287(g) program have committed when it announced an extension of the program in May, Sheriff Butch Conway asserted at the time that it had resulted in reduced crime in the county.
Meanwhile, Shahshahani questioned how much Georgia counties, such as Gwinnett, that participate get back from the expense of participating in the 287(g) program. A Gwinnett Sheriff's Office budget request presentation from late August showed the office expects to spend about $1.94 million to participate in the program in 2020.
"Almost all of the expenses for 287(g) are taken directly out of local budgets and tax dollars," she said. "Georgia Budget and Policy Institute estimates that localities in Georgia that have the 287(g) program recovered only 12% of the costs that they spent on the program."
Some supporters of the 287(g) program were not swayed by the panelists arguments, however, and disputed what they heard at the forum. Snellville resident William Zoeffel said he feels 287(g) is about enforcing U.S. laws, which is why he supports it.
Zoeffel discounted the arguments outlined by the panelists.
"What I learned tonight is that they tell a lot of lies and mislead people on purpose because they want to get them to agree with their agenda so they use scare tactics," said.
Nichols said she was not surprised that supporters of the 287(g) program may not believe the arguments she and other opponents of the program made at the forum. She stood by what the panelists said during the forum.
"I bet (the 287(g) supporters) are as passionate as us, but we are convinced that we are doing what is right and I guess the other side is convinced as well and I understand that," she said.
Atlanta resident Mary Hooks, who opposes 287(g), urged attendees to search their hearts when considering whether to support the issue. At one point she told her fellow audience members that 287(g) was "a moral issue," prompting another woman in the audience to shout "no, it's a legal issue."
Although the debate got heated at times, Hooks said that's not necessarily a bad thing.
"This is a heart and soul issue," she said. "It should evoke some level of emotional response (on both sides of the debate)."