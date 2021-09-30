Openings of Market by Macy's locations in Snellville, McDonough set for end of October

It's no trick, but shoppers might find it to be a treat: Macy's officials announced this week that their new Market by Macy’s “off-mall” store format will open in Snellville and McDonough at the end of October.
Both stores were previously announced as opening sometime this fall, but Macy's officials confirmed on Tuesday that the stores are currently slated to open a couple of days before Halloween, on Oct. 29. The Snellville store will be located in the Presidential Markets shopping center while the McDonough store will be located in the South Point shopping center.
They will be the first Market by Macy's locations in the Atlanta area.
“We are thrilled to bring our new store format to the Atlanta community, giving customers access to a unique shopping experience,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer of Macy’s. “Market by Macy’s will focus on discovery and convenience for our customers, while offering curated Macy’s merchandise with a local flair.”
Market by Macy’s is a smaller format than Macy's larger full-line stores that are typically found in malls. Each store ranges from 30,000 to 58,000-square-feet in size, and Macy's officials said they offer "an even more curated assortment of Macy’s branded fashion" than the tradition mall stores provide.
Macy's said the new store format, which debuted in Texas in 2020, has an open environment designed to make it easy for shoppers to browse and purchase items. Items sold at the stores will include men's, women's and children's apparel, home products, beauty products and "giftables."
The Macy's brands that will be offered at the stores include INC International Concepts, Bar III, Hotel Collection, And Now This and Oake. The new stores will also offer the “Trend Pavilion,” which highlights fashionable trends, must-haves and new merchandise for each season.
The McDonough store is also slated to offer the Macy's Workshop retailer vendor development program during the holiday season this year, with vendors such as: Hawaiian-inspired home decor company, NOHO Home; Frères Branchiaux Candle Company, a home fragrance company that donates 10% of profits to homeless shelters; and Dominican Republic-inspired hand-crafted chocolate company, Morito Chocolate.
Each store will also offer multiple ways for customers to shop, including in-person shopping as well as contactless curbside pick-up, buy online and pick-up in store, buy online and pick up in-store and same day delivery using DoorDash.
The Snellville store will be located at 1905 Scenic Highway, Suite 9000, while the McDonough store will be located at 209 South Point Boulevard.
