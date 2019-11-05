Snellville voters are gong to have to return to the polls one more time next month to settle one remaining race from this year's municipal election.
Solange Destang and Brittany Marmol are heading into a Dec. 3 runoff to determine the winner of the Council Post 2 race. Destang led the four-person field with 567 votes, followed by Marmol with 496 votes, Wanda Blow with 90 votes and Thomas Mwambay with 39 votes. A candidate must get at least 50% of the votes cast to win an election.
Meanwhile, Councilman Dave Emanuel won re-election by defeating Cortez Riden by a margin of 989 to 211 in the Council Post 1 race.
Mayor Barbara Bender ran unopposed for what will be her first full term as Snellville's mayor.