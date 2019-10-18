There are only a few days left for Gwinnett residents to vote in support of a Suwanee family that is a finalist for Disney and Points of Light's "Volunteer Family of the Year" award.
The Jeevanayagam family is one of five finalist families up for the honor, and the winning family will be decided by a public online vote provided through Good Morning America. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, however.
The winning family will be announced on Good Morning America on Nov. 1 and receive a trip to Walt Disney World for International Volunteer Family Day. The organization that nominated the winning family will get a grant to support the organization's work.
Spectrum Autism Group nominated the Suwanee family for the "Volunteer Family of the Year" award.
The Jeevanayagams — including mother and father Nicki and Jacob and twins Luke and Hannah — also volunteer with other organizations in the community, including the North Gwinnett Co-Op, the Lanier school cluster and their church in north Fulton County.
Voting can be done at gma.abc/2VmlhGv.
A Good Morning America video highlighting the family's work in the community can also be viewed at the voting website.