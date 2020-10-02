If you are experiencing delays in getting your absentee ballot in Gwinnett County, you're not alone, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and state and local Democrats are pointing fingers over who is to blame.
Gwinnett County is unique among Georgia counties in that it is the only one in the state that falls under a federal rule, Voting Rights Act Section 203, that requires Spanish language elections materials in communities where the voting age population of a demographic for whom English is not the primary language has reached a certain threshold.
The Democratic Party of Georgia, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee sued the county earlier this year to get it to use larger envelops that had enough room to include instructions in both English and Spanish in a large font because of that rule.
Raffensperger claimed that lawsuit, which resulted in Gwinnett agreeing to use a larger envelop size, is to blame for the delays that have emerged in getting absentee ballots mailed to Gwinnett County voters.
“This is why elections administration 101 is to not change the rules in the middle of the game,” Raffensperger said. “Georgia’s elections staff and poll workers have a large enough task ahead of them executing an election during a pandemic without shortsighted and uniformed activist lawsuits burdening them with impractical bureaucratic hurdles.
"These activists opened Pandora’s Box with their frivolous lawsuits, demanding what they characterize as small changes that in reality have damaging and far-reaching consequences.”
So far, the vendor Gwinnett County is using to send out absentee ballots, Fort Orange Press in Albany, N.Y., has sent out about 50% of the roughly 120,000 absentee ballots requested in Gwinnett. The state's Arizona-based vendor, Runbeck, has sent out more than 1 million absentee ballots elsewhere in the state, according to Raffensperger's office.
Under the federal rule requiring bilingual elections materials, Gwinnett must have elections materials in both languages on the envelope that is sent to absentee-by-mail voters with voting materials, as well as the oath/return envelope.
The return envelope alone is 6.5 inches in height by 11 inches in width, according to Gwinnett officials. That envelope includes the oath voters must sign when returning their absentee ballots.
In 2018, Gwinnett faced scrutiny for a high number of absentee ballots that were rejected because of signature issues.
Gwinnett Elections Supervisor Kristi Royston told the Daily Post earlier this week that the county had to go to Fort Orange Press to print and mail out the ballots, because the state's Arizona-based vendor could not accommodate the envelope size that the county and the groups suing it agreed upon as part of the lawsuit's settlement.
Gwinnett officials said they have issued about 118,650 absentee ballots, including overseas and military ballots, as of Tuesday morning.
The Secretary of State's office said most vendors are not capable of accommodating the agreed upon envelope size.
“These activists keep breaking the system with frivolous lawsuits and overwhelming county elections officials who can’t keep up with the never-ending policy churn, then blame those same workers when the system they broke fails,” Raffensperger said.
But, Gwinnett Democratis Party Chairwoman Biance Keaton said the lawsuit was needed to address the issue with ballot envelopes.
“The lawsuit to which the Secretary of State is referring to states that Gwinnett County had more absentee ballot rejections for missing or mismatched signatures than any other Georgia county in 2018, likely due to the complicated envelopes that the suit sought to simplify," she said.
"That means that if Gwinnett were forced to use the same ballots they did two years ago, ones that used hard-to-read 6.5 pt. font, people who have the legal right to vote would have their ballot thrown away. Any state election official should see that as a failure."
Raffensperger did not acknowledge the federal rule that Gwinnett must follow in his statement, however. The county has had to comply with the rule since the end of 2016.
The Democratic Party of Georgia fired back at Raffensperger by arguing that, because the county has had to follow the rule for a few elections cycles now, the Secretary of State's Office already knew what the unique requirements for Gwinnett were before this year's elections cycle came up.
The state's Democratic Party argued Raffensperger's office should have been better prepared.
“If the Secretary of State spent less time casting around blame for the problems in our elections system, and more time fixing them, we wouldn’t need so many ‘activist lawsuits,’" Democratic Party of Georgia Executive Director Scott Hogan said. "Gwinnett County has required Spanish-language ballots for years, which the Secretary of State knows perfectly well, and he has had plenty of time to prepare for this.
"All Georgia voters deserve easy access to every voting option, including vote by mail, regardless of the language they speak — this is not the time for excuses. We encourage all voters with questions or concerns about this issue to call our Voter Protection Hotline, which is now prepared to assist voters in six languages.”
Keaton echoed those sentiments as she pointed to Gwinnett's diversity.
“Gwinnett is a unique place," she said. "As the most diverse county in the state, and one that is growing fast, it is clear that Georgia must take steps to ensure that voting here is as simple and streamlined as possible. Since the Secretary of State didn’t act, this is the unique solution that was developed.
“Maybe if the Secretary of State had recognized these issues beforehand, activists wouldn’t have had to act, and he wouldn’t be whining about it today.”
