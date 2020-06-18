Kindergarten registration for Gwinnett County Public Schools is underway as teachers prepare to welcome students on the first day of school — Aug. 5.
In the coming weeks, schools will plan activities to welcome and introduce new kindergartners to their school and teacher; however, children need to be registered to receive the information.
Parents and guardians of children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 are encouraged to begin the registration process by visiting the website of the school their child will attend or by visiting http://bit.ly/GCPSSchoolLocator.
Parents can complete much of the registration process, including the uploading of documents needed for registration, online. Most document attachments (PDF, JPG, DOC, PNG, etc.) are compatible. The file size limit is 2 MG.
School officials encourage families to go ahead and begin the online registration process even if they do not have the required immunization and/or screening documents at the time to help the school plan for students and create class lists.
The documents families will need to complete registration include:
• An official document showing proof of birth date such as an original birth certificate or birth registration, an official state or federal form with date of birth, or a passport. For a fee, parents can order a birth certificate for a child born in Georgia through the state’s ROVER service at http://gta.georgia.gov/rover.
• Proof of residency in the attendance zone. The school requires proof of residency, which may be verified by presenting a current utility bill — excluding telephone bills. Parents and guardians will also need to present one of the following documents: A non-contingent sales contract, current lease/rental agreement, most recent income tax return, current paycheck stub, current residential property tax statement or bill, current warranty or quitclaim deed, current home purchase agreement or current homeowner's insurance policy.
Documents presented for residency verification must include the same address as the accompanying utility bill. An exception: A deed without an address is acceptable if accompanied by two utility bills — excluding telephone bills — with same address in the attendance zone.
A contingency contract is not acceptable. If the parent lives with a friend or family member and needs information about verifying residency, he or she can call the local school regarding a third-person affidavit of residency.
• A Georgia certificate of immunization. By state law, a valid Georgia Certificate of Immunization (Department of Public Health Form #3231) or a notarized Affidavit of Religious Exemption (Department of Public Health Form #2208, available from the school) is required for enrollment. The certificate of immunization must be completed by the health department or your healthcare provider. A valid Form #3231 must be marked with either “Date of Expiration” or as “Complete for School Attendance.” (A certificate marked with a “Date of Expiration” expires on the date indicated. A current certificate must be submitted within 30 days of expiration.) A medical exemption, if applicable, should be noted on Form #3231 with a current date of expiration. Families that are unable to obtain the required immunization and/or screening documents due to the COVID-19 situation will be given additional time to obtain those documents but should go ahead and begin the online registration process.
• Evidence of vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screening obtained in the past year. This information should be on a current Georgia Form #3300 (rev. 2013), available from the health department or a physician and dentist and dated within the last 12 months. Letters from appropriate healthcare professionals and out-of-state certificates are acceptable, if completed within the last 12 months and stapled to the state form.
• Photo ID. The person enrolling a student should present proper identification. This identification may include a driver’s license, a state identification card, a passport or other official photo identification, such as an ID card obtained through an official government agency or consulate.
• Proof of authorized person to enroll (only required of non-birth parents). The following people are authorized to enroll students: Parent (natural or adoptive), legal guardian, grandparent with a properly executed power of attorney for the care of a minor child, kinship caregiver with a properly executed Kinship Caregiver Affidavit or foster parent appointed by a state agency.
• The child’s social security number. State law requires that schools ask for this number at the time of enrollment. Students will be enrolled, even if the number is not provided. However, parents not providing a number will be asked to sign a waiver.
Families should periodically check the website of their child’s new school for updates about the new school year and related activities and information.
