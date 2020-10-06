Gwinnett continues to see its new COVID-19 case numbers dwindle as the county appears to continue a recovery from the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.
The county had a two-week total of 1,286 new cases and a two-week incidence rate of 132 cases for every 100,000 residents as of new numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday afternoon.
Those numbers are down slightly compared to what was seen Monday.
As of Monday, Gwinnett had a two-week total of 1,290 new cases and a two-week incidence rate of 133 cases for every 100,000 residents.
That’s down from a week and a half earlier, on Sept. 25, when the two-week case total was 1,449 new cases and the two-week incidence rate was 149 cases for every 100,000 residents.
The county has been on a downward trend since the late summer and while officials had feared a spike after Labor Day, similar to spikes seen after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, no such spike appears to have happened based the numbers being released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
It’s overall case total of 28,207 cases seen since March, an overall incidence rate of 2,904.51 cases for every 100,000 residents, 418 deaths and 2,740 hospitalizations, as of Tuesday.
The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments announced in its weekly report on Tuesday that Gwinnett’s overall positivity rate is 10.6%. It’s two-week positivity rate, however, is much lower at 5.6%.
The average age of a person in Gwinnett who tests positive for COVID-19 is 38, while the average age of a Gwinnettian who dies from the disease is 73, according to the local health department.
Statewide, Georgia’s two-week total, as of Tuesday, was 16,970 new cases and its two-week incidence rate was 157 cases for every 100,000 residents.
The state’s overall totals stand at 324,650 reported cases, 7,229 deaths, 29,154 hospitalizations and 5,405 ICU admissions.
