One of three drivers involved in an accident that temporarily shut down Interstate 85 near Norcross on Tuesday died from their injuries, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
State troopers responded to the scene of the crash at I-85 north and Beaver Ruin Road at 4:35 p.m. Georgia State Patrols spokeswoman, Lt. Colonel Stephanie L. Stallings, said the driver of a Ford truck lost control of their vehicle and hit a Mercedes passenger car and a Chevrolet Tahoe before hitting a median wall.
The pickup driver died from their injuries at the scene while the drivers of the Tahoe and Mercedes declined medical treatment.
"I -85 North was closed while Gwinnett PD’s accident investigation treatment worked the crash," Stallings said. "All traffic was detoured off I-85 onto Beaver Ruin Road."
The interstate later reopened to traffic.
