Gwinnett County police said one person who appears to have been the target of a shooting at a business near the intersection of McGinnis Ferry Road and Satellite Boulevard has died from their wounds, according to Gwinnett County Police.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said police were called to a business in the area of 600 Satellite Boulevard at 2:30 p.m. Friday on multiple reports of an active shooter situation. Officers arrives to find one victim, but Flynn said there had been multiple employees at the business at the time of the shooting.
The victim's identity is not being released until next of kin can be notified, Flynn said. The incident had led to Satellite being closed from McGinnis Ferry to Wildwood Road.
"According to eyewitnesses, the shooter appears to be a tall, thin male of unknown race, covered completely in a long, white garment with a white head and face covering," Flynn said. "The suspect fled prior to police arrival and is still at large."
Police said no one else was shot, although another person was taken to a hospital for minor injuries that were not gunshot related.
"At this time, the sole deceased victim appears to have been the focus of the shooting," police said.
Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 9-1-1.
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which allows tipsters to remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information which leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-058520.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(2) comments
Dressed all in white with a white head covering? Was this the KKK?
No, Casper went postal😂😂😂
