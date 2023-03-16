Screen Shot 2023-03-16 at 10.48.59 AM.png

Gwinnett County police are asking motorists to avoid the area after a "serious accident" shut down all northbound lanes on Interstate 85 just before Lawreneville-Suwanee Rd. on Thursday morning.

 Photo: Georgia DOT

All lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in the Suwanee area are again open after a "serious accident" caused major back-ups Thursday morning.

Gwinnett police said wreck occurred just before Georgia State Route 317, L'vill-Suwanee Road at mile marker 111.

