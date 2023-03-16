All lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in the Suwanee area are again open after a "serious accident" caused major back-ups Thursday morning.
Gwinnett police said wreck occurred just before Georgia State Route 317, L'vill-Suwanee Road at mile marker 111.
All lanes were finally re-opened after noon after traffic was snarled to a standstill for hours.
Georgia State Patrol officials said at least 10 vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles being a tractor trailer.
When troopers arrived, they say they found two vehicles overturned, according to Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta. One driver had to be freed from the wreckage by Gwinnett Fire and Emergency services, officials said.
That driver suffered a serious head injury and has been transported to Northside Gwinnett hospital in critical condition, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
At least three other drivers suffered injuries, officials said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.