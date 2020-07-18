As U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., spoke out in praise of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., on Saturday, in response to his death Friday night, he made one point: his longtime colleague's legacy did not die with him.
News of Lewis' death broke late Friday night, less than 24 hours after another Civil Rights era leader C.T. Vivian passed away. But, Woodall, who spent the last decade serving in the U.S. House of Representatives with Lewis, said he will "live on in the hearts and deeds of all of us who knew him and respected" the congressman who spent more than three decades serving in the House in addition to decades fighting for civil rights.
"Congressman Lewis is indeed one of our great Georgians, and I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to serve alongside him for the past decade," Woodall said. "His booming voice and commanding presence will always echo through the halls of Congress. I am so proud to have called him a friend."
Tributes to Lewis poured in from Republicans and Democrats around Gwinnett and across Georgia Saturday. He was 80-years-old and had participated in some of the key moments of the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s, including the famous march in Selma, Ala., where he and other marchers were beaten by police.
“Rep. John Lewis was a giant of a man," U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga, said. "Never angry or puffed up with self-importance, he was a humble servant who loved humanity. And we loved him back. Thank you, John Lewis for your contribution to the cause of love and peace. I will follow your example.”
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice similarly praised Lewis for his work in the area of civil rights.
"(John Lewis') long battle for civil rights for all Americans to live in freedom is both inspirational and admirable," Hice said in a statement. "I am grateful he fought that battle for liberty with courage. Georgia has been blessed to have him. My wife Dee Dee and I have his family in our prayers."
About 10 days before his death, he recalled being imprisoned in Mississippi's Parchman Farm Penitentiary in 1961 for using a segregated bathroom in Jackson, Miss.
"(Fifty-nine) years ago today I was released from Parchman Farm Penitentiary after being arrested in Jackson, MS for using a so-called 'white' restroom during the Freedom Rides of 1961," he said in the July 7 tweet, which had his jail intake photo attached.
Lewis had embraced his arrests at protests during the Civil Rights era, using his intake photo from an arrest in Atlanta, with the slogan "Getting into good trouble since 1960" underneath, in a campaign poster in 2012. A new documentary about him is called "John Lewis: Good Trouble" as well, using an altered version of his intake photo from Parchman in promotional materials.
Lewis was also a participant in what is perhaps the seminal moment in the Civil Rights Movement: the March on Washington in 1963 — the same event where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I have a dream" speech. Lewis, who was serving as chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee at the time, spoke at the event.
Gov. Brian Kemp described Lewis as "A civil rights icon, freedom fighter and beloved Georgian" in a statement posted on Twitter.
"Our nation will never be the same without him," the governor said. "There are no words to adequately express the sadness that countless Americans are feeling upon learning this news. John Lewis changed our world in profound and immeasurable ways."
Local officials shared that sentiment.
"John Lewis has been faithful to the effort of achieving equality and justice for all Americans since he was a very young man," Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said. "Georgia is poorer as a result of his death but richer because of his life."
Gwinnett District Attorney Danny Porter called Lewis one of the nation's "heroes" for his efforts in the Civil Rights Movement and during his time in Congress.
"A lifelong champion of civil rights, who tirelessly stood up against injustice, Representative Lewis faithfully served the citizens of Georgia since 1987 through his leadership in Congress," Porter said. "His commitment to a better, more equal nation made him one of the greatest public figures that our country has ever known.
"Congressman Lewis marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and others to ensure civil rights for all. He was a visionary, and a friend to all who knew him. His leadership, grace, and compassion will be greatly missed. My thoughts go out to Congressman Lewis’ family, friends, and constituents. May we all learn from his example in how we live our lives."
State legislators from Gwinnett also took to social media to heap praise upon Lewis, who had served in the U.S. House of Representatives, being the representative for Georgia's 5th Congressional District, since he was first elected in 1986. He had served on the Atlanta City Council for a few years before that.
"Rest In Power Congressman and Civil Rights Icon (John Lewis)," State Rep. Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville, said. "We stand on the shoulders of giants. Thank you soooo much!! We must continue the work."
State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, said, "Rest In Peace and Power John Lewis. Your monumental impact will reverberate to infinity."
Norcross Mayor Craig Newton, the first African-American to serve as a mayor of a Gwinnett County city, reminisced about a visit Lewis made to the city. Newton posted video of that visit on his Facebook page.
"We've lost a legend but not his legacy," Newton said.
State Rep. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth, said Lewis was a supporter of the rights of various ethnic groups, not just African-Americans.
"Congressman John Lewis was a true hero to all communities," Marin said. "Many times I spoke right beside him at various diverse rallies/marches defending the civil rights of the Latino community."
Lewis' death also prompted mourning from the leaders of both major political parties in Georgia.
“Our country has lost a giant," Georgia Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikema Williams said. "Congressman John Lewis was America’s greatest champion in the fight for justice and equality, and showed us all how to put the people first.
"His legacy of Good Trouble will ring on in generations to follow, a guiding light for those continuing to march toward a more righteous future. He was my hero and my friend, and I will miss him very much.”
David Shafer, the Georgia Republican Party's Duluth-based chairman, said “We mourn the loss of Congressman John Lewis whose leadership in the 1960s as one of the original thirteen Freedom Riders and then as Chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee helped bring an end to state-mandated segregation in this country.
“Congressman Lewis brought personal humility to his public service that reflected his peaceful, orderly and nonviolent leadership during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. He will be missed.”
U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler also offered statement of praise and mourning.
“No one embodied the word ‘courage’ better than John Lewis," Perdue said. "As a civil rights icon, John inspired millions of Americans to fight injustice and reject the status quo. Without a doubt, his wisdom and resolve made the world a better place.”
Loeffler said, “The passing of John Lewis is a devastating loss, not just for Georgia, but the entire country. Few people have the grit, tenacity or courage of John Lewis. As a leader in the civil rights movement, he always pushed America to live up to its promise of freedom and equality. Our nation is better because of his leadership and courage. We know his legacy will never be forgotten.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.