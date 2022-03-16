Crews conduct repairs on Interstate 85 north in Braselton. The repairs led to all northbound lanes on the interstate being closed Wednesday. One lane reopened on Thursday and the interstate was expected to fully re-open, weather depending, on Friday.
Northbound traffic on Interstate 85 is at a standstill at Mulberry River in the Braselton area on Wednesday night. Georgia Department of Transportation officials said all northbound lanes of the interstate are closed from State 53 to U.S. Highway 129 because of bridge repairs.
Crews conduct repairs on Interstate 85 north in Braselton. The repairs led to all northbound lanes on the interstate being closed Wednesday. One lane reopened on Thursday and the interstate was expected to fully re-open, weather depending, on Friday.
Photo: Georgia Department of Transportation
Northbound traffic on Interstate 85 is at a standstill at Mulberry River in the Braselton area on Wednesday night. Georgia Department of Transportation officials said all northbound lanes of the interstate are closed from State 53 to U.S. Highway 129 because of bridge repairs.
One of the northbound lanes on Interstate 85 began to reopen near Braselton on Thursday night after being closed for more than a day for emergency bridge repairs.
The Georgia Department of Transportation closed the northbound side of the interstate, starting at State Route 53 (also known as Winder Highway), on Wednesday because of an "emergency maintenance." The closure stretched from Exit 129 to Exit 137.
Although only one lane reopened Thursday, the interstate is expected to be fully open by noon on Friday, depending on the weather.
“Putting Georgians’ safety first is our priority, so we appreciate the traveling public for their patience with this detour while this critical work was completed,” Georgia DOT Project Manager Butch Welch said. “We’d also like to thank our construction partners for their tremendous effort identifying an issue and their work to get this crucial corridor reopened. And of course, local officials and law enforcement for their coordination.”
GDOT officials said the interstate was closed after contractors noticed damaged concrete on the surface of a bridge over the CSX Railroad. State and local officials worked together to develop detour routes so repairs could be made to the bridge.
As lanes reopen, GDOT is urging drivers to exercise caution as they drive through the work area.
There are two detour routes GDOT is advising drivers to take.
One detour is to get on Interstate 985 north and head to Exit 22, which is U.S. Highway 129, in Gainesville and then take Highway 129 back to I-85.
The other detour is to get off I-85 at Highway 53, which is Exit 129, and then turn left onto State Route 124. Drivers would then head to State Route 11 and turn left again. Drivers would then take State Route 11 to U.S. Highway 129 and take another left.
They would then take Highway 129 to I-85 and get back on the interstate.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.