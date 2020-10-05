An overnight double shooting at a town home community in unincorporated Lawrenceville led to the death of one man, a woman sustaining an injury and one other person being arrested on Monday.
Gwinnett police Cpl. Collin Flynn said officers were called to the 2000 block of Wheylon Drive, in the Amberly Mill neighborhood, at about 3 a.m. on a report that multiple people had been shot. Police arrived to find a man who had been shot at least once was dead in front of a town home.
Officers also found a woman who had been shot as well, but Flynn said her injuries appeared to not be life threatening.
"Detectives responded to the location and believe that the shooting was the result of a domestic incident," Flynn said. "They believe the parties were familiar with each other and one person has been taken into custody."
The identifies of the people involved in the shooting, including the victims and the man who was arrested, have not been released because next of kind notification has not yet been made on the deceased victim, Flynn said on Monday afternoon.
Anyone who information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that lead to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-074734.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.