Norcross police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man after an argument at a shopping center located at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Buford Highway on Wednesday afternoon.
Officer Jonathan Reyes said officers were called to the Carter Crossing shopping center, which is located at 6355 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, at about 4:49 p.m. on a report that a person had been shot. They arrived and found the victim had multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspected shooter was found nearby and taken into custody. Police are not releasing details about the suspect or the victim at this time because it is an ongoing investigation.
Reyes said investigators are still trying to determine all of the details about what led up to the shooting.
"We just know that it was an argument that was going on between the suspect and the victim, but what led up to the argument and everything else we don't know yet," Reyes said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
