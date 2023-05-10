Screen Shot 2023-05-10 at 9.58.34 PM.png

The Carter Crossing shopping center in Norcross is seen in this image from Google Street View. Norcross police responded to a shooting at the shopping center that left one man dead on Wednesday.

 Photo: Google Street View

Norcross police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man after an argument at a shopping center located at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Buford Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Officer Jonathan Reyes said officers were called to the Carter Crossing shopping center, which is located at 6355 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, at about 4:49 p.m. on a report that a person had been shot. They arrived and found the victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

