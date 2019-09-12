Police said there is one lane open in each direction on a section of Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville after a gas leak caused it to shut down for roughly three hours.
Police said the leak occurred at the intersection of Five Forks and Yankton Drive.
"Crews are working to reopen all lanes as soon as possible," a tweet said.
Update: One lane is open in each direction now. Crews are working to reopen all lanes as soon as possible. https://t.co/lLaoen9GZ2— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) September 12, 2019