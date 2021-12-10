Gwinnett County officials are warning residents that, due to an overwhelming demand on the first day of the county's Finish Strong Together vaccination incentive event, one of the participating vaccination sites has already run out of $100 gift cards and another one has a "very limited" supply left.
The purpose of the vaccination effort was to convince unvaccinated Gwinnettians to get a vaccine shot this weekend by offering $100 gifts cards to people who went to one of four sites, while supplies last. It turned out to be very popular with the residents, and instead of lasting three days, the gift card supply is already running low after Day 1.
"After a busy first day, one of the four Finish Strong Together partners, Emergent Testing, is out of County-provided $100 Visa gift cards thanks to significant community turnout," county officials said. "Gift cards are still available at Plaza Las Americas in Lilburn, Piedmont Eastside in Snellville and the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Department’s site at Gwinnett Place Mall while supplies last."
While the Emergent Testing site is already out of gift cards, there is also a "very limited" supply left at the COVID Care Georgia site at Plaza Las Americas, which means there is a possibility it could run out on Saturday. County officials said gift cards at the Plaza Las Americas site will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
County officials are also warning residents that there is a limited capacity at the Piedmont Eastside location, which means people who go there will have to endure "longer-than-average" wait times.
Meanwhile, the mass vaccination site at Gwinnett Place Mall is operating on an appointment system, and all appointments have been booked since Tuesday night.
The addresses for the sites that still have gift cards are:
• COVID Care Georgia, Plaza Las Americas (Drive-Up Service) – 733 Pleasant Hill Road in Lilburn (Appointments not required, but they are strongly encouraged)
• Piedmont Eastside Medical Plaza 2 (Walk-In Service) — 1800 Tree Lane, Suite 250 in Snellville (Appointments not required, but they are strongly encouraged)
• Gwinnett County Health Department Gwinnett Place Mall Vaccination Site — The former Sears at Gwinnett Place Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth (Appointments only, no appointments are left)
Although it no longer has gift cards left to hand out, the Emergent Testing site is located at 3110 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Suwanee. Pre-registration was required for this site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.