One dead and one in critical condition after shooting in the Lawrenceville area, Gwinnett County police say From Staff Reports Feb 27, 2022 Gwinnett County police are investigating after two people were shot Sunday afternoon in an incident off of Paper Mill Rd., in unincorporated Lawrenceville.According to police, one of the victims has died and the other is in critical condition but is expected to survive. For updates, return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com. 