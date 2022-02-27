police Lights (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
File photo

Gwinnett County police are investigating after two people were shot Sunday afternoon in an incident off of Paper Mill Rd., in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

According to police, one of the victims has died and the other is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

