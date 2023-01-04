Although it wasn’t necessarily a vacation, the Brookwood High School Bronco Marching Band recently completed a history-making holiday sojourn to Southern California.
On New Year’s Day, the Bronco Marching Band performed in the iconic Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., the first high school ensemble from Gwinnett County to take part in the parade, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 130 years.
“Unbelievable,” said Laura Moates Stanley, director of bands and Fine Arts Department chair at Brookwood, when asked to describe the scene. “It’s hard to put the experience into words. It took a lot of training and rehearsal and when you get there, it’s an extremely emotional thing because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
A collection of more than 330 people, including 215 performers (band and color guard), family and friends made the trip to California. Stanley said she had originally applied to take part in the 2018 parade but the COVID pandemic prevented an earlier trip.
“It generally takes seven or eight years after you apply to be accepted because it’s such a prestigious parade,” said Stanley, adding that the application process is “rather thorough and extensive” and includes videos of parade and show performances. “Our application was amazing.”
Students had to raise about $2,800 each for the trip, which also included visits to Disneyland (where a New Year’s Eve parade performance in the park was scuttled due to the weather), Universal Studios, the El Capitan Theatre (where they saw “Avatar: The Way of Water”), the Griffith Observatory and a walking tour of Hollywood movie locations.
Stanley said there were a variety of fundraising efforts and students participated in Vertical Raise, an online donation campaign, for the trip. She added that they’d set a goal to raise $40,000 and wound up collecting $76,000.
The parade itself appears both thrilling and exhausting, covering some 5.5 miles, starting at the corner of Green Street and Orange Blossom Boulevard and heading to its conclusion on Villa Street in the City of Roses. Slotted fifth in a parade of 88 participants, the Bronco Marching Band (one of only 15 high school marching bands in the parade) performed “From Now On” from “The Greatest Showman” for the first mile and then played the song in rotation with Strauss’ “Also Sprach Zarathustra” and “The Hey! Song” from “Dr. Who.”
“It’s magical,” Stanley said. “You realize all the work you’ve been doing is paying off … The elation of finishing it is quite an experience. It takes a lot. The route is an hour and 40 minutes and you don’t stop.”
The Bronco Marching Band also performed in the 42nd annual Tournament of Roses Bandfest at Pasadena City College on Dec. 30.
When asked if she’d ever consider another bid to perform in a parade witnessed by thousands in person and millions on television, Stanley said, “Before we left, I thought about how much work this was. I’ve been here at Brookwood for 20 years and I figured I’d do it this one time. But after leaving, it was so great that I could see myself applying again within the next 10 years. And if not (the Rose Parade), we’ll apply for the Macy’s Parade.
I would definitely do it again.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.