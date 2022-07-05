From left, Heath and Lineback Engineers Inc.’s Raj Anand and Masood Shabazaz as well as Astra Group LLC Shawn Springston received the 2002 American Society of Civil Engineers Georgia Section Civil Engineering Project of Merit Award from ASCE Georgia Section President Julie Secrist.
Photo: City of Duluth
The old Rogers Bridge demolition effort received the 2002 American Society of Civil Engineers Georgia Section Civil Engineering Project of Merit Award .
The effort to replace the old Rogers Bridge with a new pedestrian bridge has earned some recognition from the American Society of Civil Engineers.
The project, which is a partnership between the cities of Duluth and Johns Creek as well as Gwinnett and Fulton counties, recently received the 2022 ASCE Georgia Section Civil Engineering Project of Merit Award in recognition of the process used last October to demolish the original 100-year-old truss bridge. The award is designed to recognize communities and crews for their planning, resourcefulness in addressing challenges, innovations and execution of an engineering project.
“The Georgia Section of ASCE is the Georgia arm of the national organization, The American Society of Civil Engineers,” Duluth officials said in a statement. “We are a professional organization who strives to provide essential value to our members and partners that includes supporting and promoting Georgia Civil Engineers and providing training and networking opportunities. We also strive to advance public knowledge of civil engineering and serve the public good.”
Astra Group LLC worked with Heath & Lineback Engineers Inc. to remove and demolish the original bridge, which was built over the Chattahoochee River in the early 1900s for vehicular traffic but had not been used in many years by the time it was removed. Crews used a 700-ton crane to lift the old bridge and then carefully — and slowly — swing it to the Johns Creek bank of the river, having to navigate around trees in the process.
The frame for a new, similar truss bridge, which will be used for pedestrian traffic to connect parks in Duluth and Johns Creek, was placed in the same spot as the original bridge in early June.
“The newly placed truss is the same 228-feet in length as the original, with a similar design,” Duluth officials said in a statement. “However, the new model is significantly heavier weighing in at 287,000 pounds. The original truss was a mere 170,000 pounds in comparison. The truss was prefabricated and then welded and assembled on-site. Assembly took two weeks, and 47 tractor trailer loads of truss pieces. Once it was ready to be installed, an 825-ton Demag Crawler with 1.4 million pounds of counterweights was required to safely move the massive structure into its final home over the Chattahoochee River.”
Duluth officials said residents can view a timelapse video of the new truss installation at youtu.be/d49SMhmytqk.
