The city recently announced that Johns Creek Now, the municipality’s smartphone app, has received a major facelift and functionality upgrade. The new app streamlines issue reporting processes for residents, providing the option to log in to the app and report an issue or make a report anonymously.
The Sunday Johns Creek Post spoke with Bob Mullen, communications director, and Jason Woolums, IT director, to learn more.
JCP: What are the latest, greatest features of this app?
Bob Mullen: From an overall visual standpoint, the app got a real good update. There’s a nice scroll wheel, which lets you go from item to item, whether that’s reporting an issue, to city council, to our calendar and special events. I think the overall ease of using the app — you could use it with much easier with just one hand as well as the speed of the app itself getting you right where you need to be.
If you’re out and you see a big chunk of the sidewalk missing somewhere in the city, you want to report the issue really quickly. You’re able to go into ‘report an issue’ if you’ve already registered, and it breaks down into the areas to report … it’s great. It’s like filling out a work order in a way, and they’re able to respond to you and say, ‘oh yeah, thanks for pointing that out. We’ll be on that soon and let you know when it’s done.’ It’s a good, easy tool for residents, business or visitors to interact with the city.
Jason Woolums: One of the issues we wanted to address was the ability for citizens to be able to put in a request, get the request directed to the right staff … if a sidewalk issue is reported for instance, that request is pushed to the appropriate staff person with an app on their phone. They get notifications right away. We’re able to do two-way communication with the citizens, provide updates to the citizen … making sure we’re able to close the loop with the citizen and keep them informed of the status of the issue they’ve reported.
JCP: What are the most used tools?
BM: The ‘Report an Issue’ tool is the most frequently used and the most frequent questions are around ‘Property Maintenance.’
JCP: What are some of the most exciting things about this app?
JW: This is something we’ve wanted to do for a while, and we’ve been evaluating different options, different systems. It’s been two-fold, improving the look and feel of our app and at the same time increasing our responsiveness and ability to interact with the citizens. And, going through this process evaluating different options we really found we had the best of both worlds with the app we eventually went with.
JCP: Is there anything else you might want to add about this app?
BM: I think it’s another step in the city’s process of trying to bring efficiencies to residents, trying to use technology to create a better customer service for homeowners, businesses, residents and everyone who comes into the city. Folks are used to that in regular life, whether it’s schools or sports teams — they want their information immediately. I think this is a way the city is taking that step forward and making customer service even better.
JW: Everything has gone from desktop to mobile and getting as much info as we can … everyone has a phone in their hands … and getting all that information and different ways to communicate with the city into mobile.