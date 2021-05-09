Screen Shot 2021-05-08 at 3.26.34 PM.png

The Flat Creek area on Lake Lanier can be seen in this aerial photograph from Google Maps. Georgia Department of Natural Resources and local search and rescue officials are looking for a swimmer who went missing after jumping in the lake in this area on Saturday.

 Photo: Google Maps

Hall County deputies have recovered the body of a Stockbridge resident who went missing at Lake Lanier after they jumped into the water this weekend, according to a Georgia Department of Natural Resources official.

DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said game wardens found the body of Anthony Saintil, Jr., 23, just before 1 p.m. Sunday. Saintil had jumped off a pontoon boat on the lake in the area around Flat Creek and the Balus Creek boat ramp around noon on Saturday. When he did not resurface, it kicked off a multi-agency search in the Flat Creek area.

"Just before 1 p.m. today, game wardens located the body of the missing boater from Saturday with sector scan sonar at the mouth of Balus Creek on Lake Lanier," McKinnon said Sunday afternoon.

"They confirmed the body with the Remote Operated Vehicle and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office dive team made the recovery in 44 feet of water."

