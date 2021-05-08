The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and local search and rescue officials are looking for a swimmer who went missing on Lake Lanier on Saturday.
DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said an adult swimmer jumped off a pontoon boat on the lake and did not resurface. McKinnon said the swimmer went missing in the Flat Creek area and that the call came in around mid-day.
