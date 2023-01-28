Half of the Gas South District — including its ballroom — was closed in 2022 because of a major renovation. But the convention facility still managed to have its best year financially in its three-decade history, according to officials at the center.
The Gwinnett County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors received an update on the Gas South District's 2022 financial situation as well as event attendance this past Wednesday. What they heard from Jennifer Silas, who is the center's executive director of finances, is that net revenues hit an all-time high last year.
Even if grant funding that the Gas South District had received during the pandemic was taken out of the equation, the center's revenues last year would still be one of its best years financially in its history.
"It is a little skewed because we did carry over some operating grant money in 2022," Silas said. "But, even if you discount that, (it was) still a top 5 year since the arena opened."
The Gas South District, which is set to open the newly renovated portion of its building on Wednesday, had net revenues of nearly $5.1 million last year.
The Gas South District brought in $8.3 million from event revenues and nearly $6.8 million in other operating revenues, for a total of nearly $15.1 million in gross income. When the center's officials were budgeting for 2022, by comparison, they only planned to bring in $9.6 million last year.
On the expense side, the Gas South District had $10 million in expenses last year.
And, that was with only half of the Gas South District being open to the public while the other half, including the ballroom, was stripped down to its skeleton and rebuilt. The renovated portion of the center is set to reopen to the public with a grand opening celebration this week. The first events in the renovated ballroom are set to take place on Thursday and Friday.
Gwinnett Convention and Visitor's Bureau Chief Executive Officer Stan Hall said it stands in stark contrast to the fact that the center nearly had to close its doors during the COVID–19 pandemic.
"For 2022 to be the best financial year that we've ever had in our history is a pretty remarkable statement to make," Gwinnett Convention and Visitor's Bureau Chief Executive Officer Stan Hall said.
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said the fact that the Gas South District did well speaks to how the convention industry sees Gwinnett County. Hendrickson was appointed by the county commission to fill one of its two seats on the CVB board this year, so this past Wednesday was her first meeting.
"It's absolutely incredible because when I hear that, I hear people are choosing Gwinnett as a destination and that, in turn, generates revenue," Hendrickson said. "I'm thinking (special purpose local option sales tax revenues).
"That goes back in to our SLOST fund, and those go back to investments in the community that translate into real investments: our roads, our parks, our libraries, our facilities."
How did it happen?
Hall said Gas South District staff came up with some new ways to produce revenues in 2022. The center launched a new speakers series in the fall, for example.
Filming projects and arena events also helped bring in some revenue for the center last year.
"It was really coming together and creating revenue opportunities that we had never pursued or experienced before," Hall said. "The film industry was a huge partner of ours, as they are today.
"And, (film location scouts) they love our campus because, if it's the theatre or it's the arena or if it's our convention center, our lobby, our plazas, there is a movie scene just waiting to be had in almost any of them. So, when things have gone dark on certain weeks, we intentionally scheduled those weeks for things such as that."
Hendrickson said her counterparts in other metro Atlanta counties have been trying too see how they can keep up with what Gwinnett, which doubled its convention space because of the renovations, has done. Cobb County officials just announced, for example, that they are planning investments to improve the similarly-aged Cobb Galleria.
The Gas South District expansion and renovations is also set to be the focus of the keynote presentation at the International Facility Management Association's meeting in March.
"They're a model of how to do things and how to continue operations in the midst of a major development and construction," Hendrickson said. "I know some of my peers around the metro area are now looking in their communities to see what they need to be doing to elevate the tourism piece."
Event attendance down during renovations despite higher revenues
The higher-than-expected revenues came in spite of the fact that attendance at the center, including the Gas South Arena, continues to be below their pre-COVID numbers.
But, officials said the attendance in 2022 was not terribly far off the 2019 numbers.
There were 383 events at the Gas South District last year, compared to 486 in 2019. That's largely because of fewer events in the convention center area due to the renovations.
The convention center hosted 200 events last year, compared to 307 in 2019. Similarly, the Gas South Theatre, which was closed for the entire month of August for renovations, hosted 55 events last year, compared to 66 in 2019.
The Gas South Arena did see an increase in events, however. It hosted 128 in 2022, whereas it hosted 113 events in 2019.
As a result, 879,584 people attended events at the entire Gas South District campus last year, down from nearly 1.1 million in 2019.
Gas South District officials expect big name concerts will return
While some of the lower attendance numbers can be attributed to few events at the theater and convention center, the arena also had fewer attendees.
Hall said that is a result of where bigger acts that might have come to the arena before the pandemic chose to go for their first tours after having to be off the road during the COVID-19 pandemic as they tried to recoup lost revenues by going to larger venues, such as State Farm Arena.
"Some of these acts weren't on tour for two years and it makes perfect sense that you would try to go to a venue that would give you more opportunities for ticket sales based on sheer numbers alone," Hall said.
The center's staff did take a different approach to make up for the smaller number of big name acts coming to the arena last year. They scheduled smaller acts that, while not expected to bring in as many people as the big acts, still brought in some attendees and revenues for the arena.
"On the concert side, maybe we had less Class A events that you knew would be a sellout, we went out and approached groups who probably wouldn't sell 13,000 (tickets), but they would sell 7,000, and then we would two or three of those in a row," Hall said. "Then you've met what you lost on that Class A event."
In the long run, however, Hall expects that — once performers are done recouping losses from the pandemic — those tours to begin coming back to the arena because of the experience it provides performers.
"They'll start branching back out and they'll think about things like acoustics and they'll think about customer service and the experience they had with the staff, and that's where all of our strong points are," Hall said.
In fact, the arena is already seeing some big acts come back this year.
Brooks and Dunn and Sam Smith are set to perform at the arena this year. Hall teased that some other big announcements about entertainers who will be coming to the arena are expected to be made within the next month or two.
"Our booking manager is very well established," Hall said. "He's one of the senior booking agents in the Atlanta area, very well known in the entertainment industry and I feel real comfortable about where we'll go on that."
One upcoming act at the arena that Gas South district officials are looking forward to is Zach Bryan. Tickets have yet to go on sale for the country singer, who got his start on TikTok, but officials expect it to be a big set of shows.
"They think he may sell out two shows," Hall said. "That hasn't even gone on sale yet and our calls that we're getting in about that are just phenomenal. He's a very hot, hot act right now."
Hendrickson said she is looking forward to big name performers coming to the Arena again.
"I remember coming here and seeing Beyonce in concert, and seeing Sam Smith in the lineup, I absolutely love Sam Smith," she said. "Having artists like that shows the region and the state that Gwinnett is a player when it comes to concerting and events. We want to be looked at as the best destination."
But, with the convention center renovations now complete, big acts starting to come back and an onsite Westin hotel expected to open at the end of this year or early next year, Hendrickson is expecting to keep setting financial records a the Gas South District.
"The bar is set, now it's time to raise it," she said.
