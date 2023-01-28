Half of the Gas South District — including its ballroom — was closed in 2022 because of a major renovation. But the convention facility still managed to have its best year financially in its three-decade history, according to officials at the center.

The Gwinnett County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors received an update on the Gas South District's 2022 financial situation as well as event attendance this past Wednesday. What they heard from Jennifer Silas, who is the center's executive director of finances, is that net revenues hit an all-time high last year.