With the completion of a lengthy expansion and renovation project at the Gas South Convention Center now in the rear view mirror, local convention, government and business leaders are looking ahead to what might be possible in the future at the convention and event center.
Gwinnett County's efforts to expand and renovate the convention center, which is part of the Gas South District campus, came to a formal completion with the grand reopening of the refreshed older part of the building on Wednesday.
The construction project, which nearly doubled the amount of convention space available at convention and event space, began shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic. It continued in two phases throughout the pandemic and while the facility continued to host events.
The county's portion of the expansion and renovation project is now done, however. A Westin Hotel that is being worked on by a private developer is the only remaining current construction project that is unfinished. That hotel, which is set to celebrate its topping off ceremony on Feb. 9, will connect to the expansion wing of the convention center when it opens a year from now.
"With the completion of this project, and the Westin Hotel next door, we will be able to compete with anyone as it relates to the convention and entertainment business," Explore Gwinnett Chief Executive Officer Stan Hall said. "We will have more rentable access available to us than we've ever had in our history.
"We will be able to compete, not only locally, but regionally and nationally for top tier events that will come to our county and our campus. It is truly an exciting time for us when we think about the prospects of everything that might be able to occur here."
The $72.9 million expansion and renovation project was funded by 2017 special purpose local option sales tax proceeds and called for an extensive amount of work.
The expansion added about 50,000-square-feet of new convention space, taking the center up to a total of about 90,000-square-feet of space for conventions and trade shows.
It also added the new entrance, with a junior ballroom below it and two outdoor plaza spaces, additional meeting rooms, a food hall-type dining area, new office space, new carpeting, a stripped down and rebuilt grand ballroom and a second junior ballroom on the upstairs level.
"Today's event is a culmination of two years of construction on this building, but also a culmination of a dream that began over 15 years ago of what our campus might one day look like," Hall said. "The reality we witness today is built on hard work and foresight of so many people.
"From the original version of the Gwinnett Civic Center some 31 years ago, we've come a long, long way with our facilities today."
The expanded space had to be built first so events could continue to be held at the Gas South District throughout construction. Once the expansion wing, which included a new entrance, opened in November 2021, the original 31-year-old convention center space and the grand ballroom closed for extensive renovations so that the entire building had a single design theme.
Those renovations called for stripping much of the existing building down the skeletal frames of its walls and then rebuilding everything.
But, Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson — who did not join the Board of Commissioners until after the construction had already begun — said the investment in the convention center was worth it.
"For decades, we've hosted events and activities here, but we're Gwinnett so we work not only to meet the needs of our growing population, but we anticipate them," Hendrickson said. "The renovation and expansion of the convention center and ballroom enhances the capacity of this facility, upgrades functionality and gives it a modern, new look.
"And, I would be remiss if I did not mention ... that this project was made possible by the voter-approved special purpose local option sales tax. SPLOST lets us proactively fund capital projects like this one, as well as fire stations, libraries, parks and more using a one-cent sales tax."
Although the Gas South District saw record net revenues in 2022, its attendance was still slightly below pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels last year. Now that the ballroom and other renovated portions of the facility are reopening, however, attendance numbers are expected to meet or possibly surpass pre-pandemic levels.
That's a good thing for businesses, such as restaurants and hotels, along the Sugarloaf Parkway corridor, according to Sugarloaf Community Improvement District Executive Director Alyssa Davis.
"They have already done an incredible job with having events while being under construction and coming out of COVID and having a great year last year, so this is going to be a game changer," she said. "It now has so much more space and looks amazing and it's going to be a big draw to bring in many more events and conventions that they haven't been able to get before ...
"It's bringing more people to the hotels, to the restaurants, to supporting shopping at the mall. (It's) all of these things that bring people to the Sugarloaf area who otherwise wouldn't come here."
The Gas South District falls within the CID's limits and Davis said its events were a major boost to businesses in the area during the pandemic when the tourism and restaurant industry was hit hard.
And, after a couple of years where COVID affected businesses and construction affected events at the convention center, the CID is eager to see what the future holds.
"We're very excited to have everything done," Davis said. "Everybody has been saying, 'Well, you keep talking about it,' but (now it's done)."
