As officials from Office Depot and Meadowcreek Elementary School stood in front of a group of students in the school's gymnasium Monday, the cheers from the kids got louder with each new surprise that was revealed to them.
Office Depot announced it was donating school supplies to a veteran teacher who filled in twice last year as a long-term substitute for two different fifth-grade classes on top of her regular duties. The kids cheered in response.
Officials also announced money was being donated to ensure the school's teachers had all the supplies they need to get through the entire academic year. The students cheered again.
Some of the biggest cheers, however, came when it was announced that Office Depot was donating 1,000 book bags to the school — in other words, every student at the school, which has about 900 pupils, was getting a new book bag filled with supplies and a $20 Office Depot gift card.
All of it was provided through Office Depot's Start Proud program.
"Who's ready to start school proud," Office Depot Senior Manager Andrea Foster asked the kids. "Raise your hand if you know what you're going home with today? What are you going home with?"
"Backpacks," some of the kids yelled in response.
"Not just any backpack, (it's) the color backpack that you want," Foster then told the kids, eliciting cheers from the youths.
Office Depot picks schools that are located in areas with less financial resources and have more students who qualify for free and reduced lunches, commonly known as Title I schools, each fall and donates supplies and book bags to them through the Start Proud program.
The goal of the program is to make sure students have all of the resources they need to succeed in school.
"Meadowcreek Elementary School was chosen because it is a Title I school and there was a need for student support for student achievement," Foster said.
The supplies that were stuffed into each book bag were chosen after reviewing supply lists that teachers provide and picking the items that commonly showed up on the lists.
That can include common basics, such as pens, pencils, folders and paper, but it also includes other items.
"It's everything they need to start the school year confident and proud," Foster said. "It's compiled from teacher supply lists, so it's folders, notebooks, pens, rulers, binders (and) comp books because even though we've gone very much digital, we still have students that need composition books to put all of their creative thoughts into."
Meadowcreek Elementary School and Gwinnett County Public Schools officials expressed excitement about the donation during a school assembly to announce the gifts as well as afterward.
Principal Adrienne Tedesco and new GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts addressed students during the rally. Third-, fourth- and fifth-graders got to see them in person while kindergartners, first- and second-graders watched remotely through a video feed sent to school's cafeteria.
"I could not be more excited or proud to be here and sharing this important day because you are going to have the tools that you need to be successful," Watts told the students.
Tedesco said the school was notified at the end of the 2020-2021 school year that it had been chosen to receive the book bags this year.
That alone was enough to excite the school's staff, according to the principal.
"Then as things unfolded and we learned more about what exactly it was that we were receiving, it was overwhelming," Tedesco said. "They have been very generous and great partners to us so we are very appreciative."
Tedesco said the book bags alone mean a great deal to the students. Parents were given advance warning that they would not have to buy book bags or as many supplies for their kids before school began.
"It means the world to our community and our families to be able to come to school to know that they have the school supplies they need to successful this year," the principal said. "And, (it's) saving our community that kind of (cost).
"You know, it's a cost to be able to make sure that your students have the supplies that they need, and for us to be able to relieve our community of that need was awesome."
But, the students were the only people at Meadowcreek to benefit from Office Depot's donations. The company used funds generated by its campaign where customers can round up their purchases to provide funding the school can use on a shopping school to purchase supplies for its teachers.
"It could be anything from technology to furniture to other school supplies that they may need in the classroom," Tedesco said.
The principal expects the school will be able to buy enough supplies to last teachers through the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
But, there was one other surprise for one member of the faculty.
Office Depot donated a host of supplies, including a new office chair, specifically to Jane Wysocki, who is a gifted contact teacher at the school.
Wysocki has been a teacher for 39 years, including the last four at Meadowcreek. Last fall, she filled when a fifth-grade teacher left shortly after the year began and stayed for the entire fall semester until a permanent teacher could be hired. She then had to fill in from March until the end of the year when another fifth-grade teacher had to leave.
During that entire time, she continued to due her traditional duties as a gifted contact teacher as much as possible.
"You know, I did what I did last year because I just love the kids here at Meadowcreek," Wysokci said. "It was jut a crazy year and I couldn't stand to see the children going through substitute after substitute so I did it because I love the kids.
"Getting recognized for it is definitely heartwarming and everybody loves to know their work is appreciated, but it was a total shock."
