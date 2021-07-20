There were a combined four passengers, who suffered severe injuries, in both vehicles, officials said.
Peek was an officer at the Auburn Police Department and formerly served in the Winder Police Department. He was a 2014 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School.
Shortly after midnight on July 17, Georgia State Patrol officials said troopers responded to the scene of a wreck in Barrow County.
Investigators determined the driver of a silver Ford Mustang, identified as Peek, lost control of his car on Carl-Midway Road and struck an oncoming black Toyota Corolla head-on. Investigators said they have not determined what caused Peek to lose control of the car.
Troopers discovered both drivers dead at the scene.
Three occupants in the Mustang and one occupant in the Corolla were hospitalized at Northside Hospital Gwinnett with serious injuries, officials said. None of the passengers were identified.
The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate Peek's life will be held July 24 at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of Smith Funeral Home, according to his obituary. The family will receive friends on that date from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Peek’s memory to the Auburn Georgia Police Foundation at 1361 4th Ave. Auburn, Georgia 30011.
