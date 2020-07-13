A eye-care and ear-care staffing company has opened its new headquarters in the Gwinnett Place area, officials at Partnership Gwinnett and the Gwinnett Chamber have announced.
OcuPrep Staffing and Training Solutions LLC's headquarters occupies 3,300 square feet of space at 3235 Satellite Boulevard, Building 400, Suite 300 in unincorporated Duluth. Ten employees will work at the office, helping provide trained professionals in the areas of eye care and audiology.
“OcuPrep™ is thrilled to feature the best and the brightest doctors who are ready to teach our in-coming students,” OcuPrep President and CEO John Marsh said. “We are here to help change lives and provide more options to our community.”
The site of the new headquarters puts OcuPrep in the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District. Partnership Gwinnett officials said the company was attracted to the area because of its "business-focused community," access to transportation and the presence of a qualified workforce.
“On behalf of the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District, I want to welcome OcuPrep Staffing and Training Solutions to Gwinnett County,” Gwinnett Place CID Executive Director Joe Allen said. “The organization’s investment into the CID is proof of our great business climate and we look forward to its future success here, as well as its students’ success.”
As part of its efforts to help people who are looking to enter the field of eye-care and audiology find work, it offers entry-level training and certificate programs as well as online and in-person search and recruitment, upgrade and job placement services, Partnership Gwinnett officials said.
It also provides online continuing education opportunities.
“Gwinnett provides the environment, talent and infrastructure that successful companies like OcuPrep need to flourish,” said Gwinnett County Commissioner Jace Brooks said. “Our community is excited to observe its continued growth and success.”
